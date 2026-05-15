GTA 6 Insider Leaks Six Pre-Order Editions and Early Access Plans

Fresh rumors surrounding Grand Theft Auto 6 are once again dominating community discussions as fans wait for Rockstar Games to break its silence. Talk about early access and possible bundle variations has also picked up after insiders shared more info. Based on this info, we have the first GTA 6 pre-order plans that Rockstar could be preparing for next week.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Editions to Include Console Bundles and Early Access

A new leak from insider DetectiveSeeds claims Rockstar is preparing six different GTA 6 pre-order options ahead of launch. According to the insider, the lineup includes standard, digital, and physical editions, a premium version with additional content, and two PlayStation 5 console bundles tied to digital game downloads. The same source also claims that select GTA 6 editions may include early access before launch.

Image Credit: X/ @DetectiveSeeds

Not everyone is buying the early access portion of the leak. Several fans point out that Rockstar has historically avoided early access launches for major Grand Theft Auto releases. Some even argue the studio would not want parts of the campaign or online content appearing online ahead of schedule. However, the feature could instead be limited to early downloads or timed access to GTA Online content rather than full story access.

Still, the timing of the claims lines up with recent reports suggesting GTA 6 pre-orders could begin next week. Earlier reports tied to a Best Buy listing pointed toward a May 18 to May 21 pre-order window, which matches the same timeframe previously shared by insiders.

Rockstar fans also noticed a pre-order call-to-action button was recently added to the Rockstar website backend, further adding to speculation that GTA 6 trailer 3 and pre-orders may arrive close together. However, as we have been following the game’s development so far, the CTA has existed on the backend since 2024.

GTA 6 Pricing for Different Editions Is Yet a Mystery

Another part of the leak revolves around the pricing of GTA 6. Social media discussions have pointed to listings suggesting higher edition prices, but none of those figures have been officially confirmed. So it should currently be treated as placeholders or retailer estimates. However, the insider behind the latest claims stated the expected price range would likely fall between $60 and $80, depending on the edition selected.

The rumors have already had a visible effect on Take-Two Interactive. Following the Best Buy pre-order slip-ups, the publisher’s stock reportedly climbed nearly five percent in a single trading session. This change briefly added close to $2 billion in market value as investor interest surged.

For now, Rockstar Games has not confirmed any GTA 6 Pre-Order plans, bundle editions, or early access features. Until official details arrive, all current information should be treated as speculation.