Best Buy Slip-Up Reveals GTA 6 Pre-Order Dates and It’s Not Far

Rockstar Games fans have spent months chasing every tiny hint about Grand Theft Auto VI. From possible trailer reveals to debates around the game’s price, the community has picked apart nearly every rumor floating online. Now, another fresh clue has surfaced, and this one is getting far more attention than the usual social media guesswork. This time, it is about GTA 6 pre-order dates leaked by Best Buy.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Could Go Live Next Week, Best Buy Leaks

A post shared by creator Frogboyx1Gaming claims that Best Buy affiliate members received emails related to a “GTA 6 Pre Order (Physical Game)” campaign running from May 18 to May 21. The screenshots quickly spread across social media after the streamer reportedly showed the email live on stream. And just like any other GTA 6 post, this one caught fire.

When we cross-checked the Frogboyx1Gaming livestream, it seemed legit. The streamer refreshed his mail inbox to prove it was not a static image and a proper GTA 6 pre-order promotion with dates.

Image Credit: YouTube/ FrogboyX1Gaming & Tech Reviews

Other users claiming to be Best Buy affiliates also shared similar screenshots and alleged proof. So far, several gaming pages and online trackers have discussed the leak, but many have stopped short of calling it fake outright.

Even with the growing attention, there is still no official confirmation from Rockstar Games or Best Buy. That makes the entire situation hard to fully trust right now.

Some parts of the alleged email do raise eyebrows. If you look at the mail, the campaign uses the name “GTA 6” instead of the official “Grand Theft Auto VI” branding Rockstar has used in trailers and marketing. That alone has made some fans suspicious. Plus, the mail does not include a GTA 6 price attached to it. That also sparks more debate.

Image Credit: X/ Frogboyx1Gaming

It is also possible that the email itself is real, but created internally by a Best Buy employee or affiliate using placeholder wording rather than official Rockstar material. With GTA 6 winning the most anticipated game of the year twice, anyone would want to bank on the hype.

At the same time, the timing does line up with recent speculation around Take-Two Interactive’s upcoming earnings call on May 21. Fans have already been expecting new details around GTA 6 pre-orders or marketing around that period. Players are already getting PS5 Pro to prepare for GTA 6.

For now, the safest approach is to treat this as a rumor instead of confirmed news. Otherwise, the meltdown of GTA 6 fans will keep continuing. Still, after years of waiting, even a possible pre-order date is enough to send the GTA 6 community into full detective mode.