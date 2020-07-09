iQOO Z1x helps continue to expand the company’s affordable gaming-centric Z-series, which was debuted earlier this year. iQOO Z1 arrived as the first MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus-powered phone back in May. It is now being followed by the even cheaper iQOO Z1x, which features a 120Hz LCD display, Snapdragon 765G, 5G support, fast-charging, and more.

iQOO Z1x Specs and Features

iQOO Z1x boasts almost the same design as its elder sibling, the iQOO Z1 that was launched back in May this year. The smartphone features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution. There’s also a punch-hole cutout at the top right and it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it’s the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G runs the show. iQOO had confirmed the same in the days leading up to the launch. It’s a mid-range 5G-enabled chipset, which means iQOO Z1x supports dual-mode 5G (SA/ NSA) out-of-the-box. You will also find up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 storage aboard this smartphone.

iQOO has also included an 85mm long liquid cooling tube and graphite sheets inside the phone to keep the temperature in check. The intelligent Cooling Turbo technology can help reduce the temperature up to 10-degree Celcius. The iQOO Z1x runs iQOO UI 1.0 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, iQOO Z1x boasts a triple camera setup with a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth. The company skips on the ultra-wide sensor, which is the most bizarre thing to me as ultra-wide sensors have become the norm in 2020.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support, which is great. You will be able to juice up 50% of your battery in around 30 minutes, claims the company.

Price and Availability

iQOO Z1x has been priced starting at 1,598 yuan (around Rs. 17,150) and goes up to 2,298 yuan (around Rs. 24,650) for the highest-end variant. You can find the price of all of the available configurations right here:

6GB+64GB – 1,598 yuan (around Rs. 17,150)

– 1,598 yuan (around Rs. 17,150) 6GB+128GB – 1,798 yuan (around Rs. 19,300)

– 1,798 yuan (around Rs. 19,300) 8GB+128GB – 1,998 yuan (around Rs. 21,450)

– 1,998 yuan (around Rs. 21,450) 8GB+256GB – 2,298 yuan (around Rs. 24,650)

iQOO Z1x is now available to buy in three attractive colors – Black, Blue, and White in China. There’s currently no information on when iQOO intends to bring the Z series to India.