While Vivo is gearing up to introduce its camera-centric Vivo X50 series in a couple of weeks, it’s gaming-centric brand iQOO has debuted its newest flagship in China today. Called the iQOO Z1, it’s the world’s first smartphone powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset. The device also includes a punch-hole, 48MP triple camera system, and super-fast wired charging.

iQOO Z1: Specs and Features

iQOO Z1 features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 90.4% screen-to-body ratio, and most importantly, a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has HDR10 support and iQOO gives users the option to switch between 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz refresh rate within the software.

There’s a punch-hole cutout at the top right and it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. iQOO Z1 also comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles as a power button.

Moving to the internals, the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset runs the show under the hood. You will have up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage onboard as well. The device is backed by Android 10-based iQOO UI out-of-the-box.

This is the first-ever iQOO phone to be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

MediaTek Dimensity 1000+, for those unaware, comes integrated with a 5G modem. It means the iQOO Z1 supports dual-mode 5G connectivity (SA/NSA) with speeds up to 4.7Gbps. The same, however, will not work in India due to the lack of 5G infrastructure.

iQOO 3 includes a triple camera system on the rear. It is helmed by a 48MP (f/1.79) sensor, along with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

The device also comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. It will enable you to complete juice up your phone in under an hour, which is amazing. You will also find a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 6 as connectivity options aboard the iQOO Z1.

Price and Availability

iQOO Z1 is priced at 2,198 yuan (around Rs. 23,399 or $310) for the 6GB+128GB variant. You will have to shell out 2,498 yuan (around Rs. 26,599 or $370) for the 8GB+128GB variant whereas the 8GB+256GB costs 2,798 yuan (around Rs. 29,799 or $394) in China.

This smartphone will be available in two colors, namely Space Blue and Galaxy Silver. If you are interested in buying the iQOO Z1, it is now up for pre-order and goes on sale from June 1 across all major e-commerce websites in China.