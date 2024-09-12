All iPhone 16 Models Finally Support 45W USB-C Fast Charging

The new iPhone 16 series has arrived with a fair share of upgrades, with an improved 48MP Fusion Camera, the brand-new Camera Control button, and Apple Intelligence being the prime attractions. During the launch, Apple highlighted that the wireless MagSafe charging is now faster, from 15W to 25W. However, the giant didn’t bother to mention what’s unarguably one of the best upgrades to the new iPhone 16 series, and that is 45W USB-C charging!

Since Apple didn’t mention anything about the wired charging speeds on the iPhone 16 series, everyone assumed that the new iPhones are still stuck with 29W charging speeds found on the iPhone 15 series. Fortunately, that’s not the case.

According to a new certification from the China Quality Centre, iPhone 16 (A3298), iPhone 16 Plus (A3291), iPhone 16 Pro (A3294), and iPhone 16 Pro Max (A3297) support up to 45W wired charging with the USB-C port. As spotted by a user on X, the certification shows all models of the iPhone 16 testing at 5-15 volts and 3 amps, which makes up to 45 watts. https://twitter.com/yabhishekhd/status/1834055093559459869?s=46

Well, that means the iPhone 16 supports up to 50% faster charging than the iPhone 15 lineup, which maxed out at 27W to 29W. This is a really BIG upgrade. After all, we have been waiting for this for years now.

Before Apple officially launched the iPhone 16, there were several rumors hinting at faster charging across the entire lineup. However, nothing was confirmed. I wonder how Apple didn’t make a big deal out of this 45W charging support. That said, it isn’t too surprising as Apple never comments on wired charging during the launch. For instance, it’s been a few years now that iPhones support over 25W wired charging, nearing 30W. However, Apple never talked about the numbers, it only mentioned that you can fast charge your iPhone with a 20W USB-C adapter.

Coming to the point, the 45W faster charging support on iPhone 16 is a massive jump from its predecessors. What’s more impressive is that it’s available across the entire lineup. No differentiation between vanilla and Pro models! While we are excited about this, it’s worth taking into account that the charging speed may differ across regional iPhone 16 models. So, we must consider the model number.

Since Apple doesn’t ship an adapter in the box, you’ll have to buy a compatible fast charger on your own. Once we get our hands on the latest iPhone 16 models, we will do thorough testing to verify this 45W charging speed number and see how long the iPhone 16 takes to charge fully. Stay tuned with us!

The iPhone 16 series will be up for pre-orders starting Friday, September 13, with shipping starting as early as September 20.

