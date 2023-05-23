iPhone 16 to Borrow This from iPhone 12!

Amidst the sea of iPhone 15 leaks and rumors, the iPhone 16 is not lagging behind. The internet is already rife with the 2024 iPhone model, even before the launch of the iPhone 15 series. Earlier, we heard about the possibility of a bigger display for the iPhone 16 Pro and now, a new rumor suggests that Apple might borrow the design language of the iPhone 12 for the iPhone 16. Keep reading to know more.

iPhone 16 To Arrive With Vertical Camera Layout

According to Twitter user URedditor, the vanilla iPhone 16 will sport a vertical camera layout instead of going for a diagonal arrangement. This will be similar to the iPhone 12 launched in 2020. It is suggested that the iPhone 12-like design language is currently being tested and therefore, something else could also be in the pipeline. However, the camera layout will be vertical nonetheless.

Since iPhone 13, Apple had been diagonally aligning its cameras to accommodate the components inside. The soon-to-be-announced iPhone 15 is also expected to sport a diagonal camera layout as well. It is unclear why the Cupertino giant is looking to go back to the iPhone 12 design in 2024. It could be to better fit in the camera components for various upgrades next year. The base model iPhone 16 will have a vertical camera layout, as opposed to diagonal on iPhone 15. This will make the device instantly recognizable as the latest model.



Currently, an iPhone 12-style design is in testing, though there is another design as well, same layout.— Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 22, 2023

Besides this, the iPhone 16 lineup could also use its own 5G modems as hinted earlier by Qualcomm’s CEO, Cristiano Amon. The rumored iPhone SE 4 is expected to get Apple’s 5G modem first. We can also expect a bigger display for the entire iPhone 16 lineup. While the iPhone 16 and the 16 Pro could go from a 6.1-inch size to a 6.3-inch one, the iPhone 16 Plus and the 16 Pro Max might opt for a 6.9-inch display. The 2024 iPhone lineup could see various other improvements, which we shall know in the future.

Although this is an interesting leak, it is worth noting that leaks and rumors that arrive this early can’t be fully believed. Hence, by the time the iPhone 16 launches in late 2024, Apple will have enough time to implement changes that might not resemble the early rumors. We urge you to take this information with a grain of salt and will keep you updated as we hear more. Until then, you can know more about the soon-to-launch iPhone 15 series and don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments below your thoughts on this design implementation.

Featured Image: iPhone 12