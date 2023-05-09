iPhone 16 Pro Is Already in News, for Its Rumored Larger Display!

The iPhone 15 series is yet to make an official entry and we have already started hearing about the next-gen iPhone 16. Rumor has it that the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to see a major change in the display, which can be pretty exciting for users. Have a look at the details.

iPhone 16 Pro to Get a Larger Display

Display analyst Ross Young has some information regarding the display of the alleged iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is believed that the phones will boast a larger display as compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro models (and even the upcoming iPhone 15 Pros).

The iPhone 16 Pro could go for a 6.3-inch screen size while the iPhone 16 Pro Max might have a 6.9-inch display, which will be a first for an iPhone. The current display size for an iPhone goes up to 6.7 inches, so, this can be pretty interesting. That said, these aren’t the actual sizes and those should be revealed by Ross at the Display Week conference on May 23. Enough about the iPhone 15, is it time to start leaking about the iPhone 16 yet? Hearing about some new sizes on the Pro models…— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 9, 2023

Young also hints at an increased aspect ratio (no number specified) for the 2024 iPhones, which could mean that next year’s iPhones could be much taller. If this happens, it would make watching content especially the trending vertical content much easier to consume while calling for a more comfortable usage. The current iPhone 14 Pro Max and even the Plus models are rather huge and make things difficult at times.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are highly expected to stick to the 6.1-inch (14 Pro) and the 6.7-inch (14 Pro Max) sizes. One thing to note here is that this is just a rumor as of now and we have nothing concrete backing it up. While Young can more often than not trusted, we will still need official details, which won’t be revealed until next year.

Since the iPhone 16 rumors have now started coming in, we will ensure to bring them for you. Meanwhile, don’t forget to check out our coverage of the iPhone 15 leaks to keep up with what’s coming this year. Do not forget to let us know your thoughts on the latest iPhone 16 leak in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro models