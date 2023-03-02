iPhone 16 Will Use Apple’s Own 5G Modems, Suggests Qualcomm CEO

Apple has been working towards making its own modems for its iPhones for a while but that never came true. It seems like this will finally take shape as the tech giant plans to drop Qualcomm as its modem supplier in 2024 and make its own, as Qualcomm’s CEO, Cristiano Amon suggested. Here’s what he said.

Apple to Stop Using Qualcomm Modems Soon

During the MWC 2023 event, Amon told CNBC that he doesn’t expect Apple to use Qualcomm’s modems in 2024 as it could be replacing Qualcomm with its own 5G baseband chips, possibly for the iPhone 16. “We’re making no plans for 2024, my planning assumption is we’re not providing [Apple] a modem in ’24, but it’s their decision to make,” said Amon.

This seemingly official information comes after a recent report by Kuo, which suggested that Apple will use its 5G baseband chip for the rumored iPhone SE 4. The iPhone SE 4 was reportedly being shelved but that no longer will be the case. And depending upon the reception, it is expected to incorporate the same in the iPhone 16.

Hence, we can expect Apple to finally produce its 5G modems, which could improve the network connectivity and even the battery life on the 5G network due to several optimizations.

But this isn’t the first time Qualcomm hinted at the transition; back in 2021 the company thought Apple won’t be using its modem for iPhones in 2023 but this won’t be the case and the iPhone 15 series will be including the Qualcomm chip. It could be the Snapdragon X70 modem, which will be an upgrade from the Snapdragon X65 used for the iPhone 14 lineup.

It remains to be seen what really happens. And if everything goes well, Apple could use its modem for the iPad and even the Apple Watches, as hinted by Kuo.

As for what to expect from the iPhone 16, it’s way too early to comment. Although a rough idea indicates the presence of Dynamic Island, improved camera features, and the possibility of five models (the standard models, the Pro models, and the Ultra model). The 2024 lineup could include an under-the-display Face ID (says Ross Young), which has been rumored for a while. This could be for the Pro models, though. And Apple even got a new patent for the same, so, this is a probable affair.

iPhone 14 Pro Models with Dynamic Island

We are yet to see what finally transpires next year. So, stay tuned for further updates, and if you want to know about this year’s iPhone 15 lineup, check out our in-depth article here.

Featured Image:: iPhone 14 Plus