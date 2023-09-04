iPhone 15 May Bring This Good News for Indian Users

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 15 series next week and while excitement is already high, here’s some good news for Indian users. There are chances that we might get the ‘Made in India‘ iPhone 15 soon after the global launch. Exciting, isn’t it? Have a look at the details below.

iPhone 15 Indian Availability Details Leaked

The latest report by the Economic Times states that Apple is preparing to release the India-made iPhone 15 right after the global launch takes place on September 12. The arrival is said to be ‘mid-September,‘ which means there might be a gap of a few days between the global and Indian availability, which can prove to be a good thing for Indian users.

The iPhone 15 will be manufactured in Foxconn’s Chennai unit. This is pretty exciting as Apple has usually made iPhones in India months after the global launch. The gap was only reduced with the iPhone 14, which began being made in India in October, a month after the official launch.

It is also revealed that while the ‘Made in India‘ iPhone 15 will be initially available in India, it could eventually go global and reach the US and Europe, possibly in December. So, India’s production won’t be restricted.

While there’s no official word on whether this will impact the pricing of the new iPhones in India, it can be a possibility and result in a sigh of relief for many. Especially when the iPhone 15 series is highly likely to see a price hike. We are not sure, though, if the manufacturing in India will be for the entire lineup or just the vanilla model!

Besides this big change, the iPhone 15 is also expected to bring the USB Type-C port (a first for an iPhone). This is said to bring a number of advantages like faster data transfer and charging speeds, wider compatibility, and the ability to use one charger for all Apple devices. Although, the disadvantage here is that the new USB-C adaptor won’t be included in the box. While we would have liked the inclusion given it is the first time Apple will include a USB-C port, there might not be a lot of backlash as Apple had long stopped including a charger in the box.

iPhone 15 Pro Render with USB Type-C port

Furthermore, expect to see Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera for the entire iPhone 15 lineup, along with several camera and performance upgrades and design changes. The launch is just 8 days away and hence, it would be best for us to wait and see what Apple brings to the table. Stay tuned for all the information on the new iPhones and meanwhile, you can check out our Apple event expectations article for an idea.