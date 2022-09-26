Apple Starts Making iPhone 14 in India

As an exciting development, Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India. This is pretty early for the latest iPhone to be made in India, considering this usually happens months later. Have a look at the details.

iPhone 14 Will Now Be “Made in India”

Apple has confirmed that it will start making the iPhone 14 at Foxconn’s manufacturing plant in the Sriperumbudur facility, Tamil Nadu. This will be the first time Apple will make the latest iPhones in India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market, as well as in China.

This was earlier rumored to take shape before the iPhone 14 lineup became official. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple will start manufacturing the iPhone 14 at the same time it plans to begin production in China.

Apple, in a statement to TOI, said, “The new iPhone 14 line-up introduces ground-breaking technologies and important safety capabilities. We’re excited to be manufacturing the device in India.“

India has become an important market for Apple over the years and even lead to double revenue in Q2, 2022 in the country. Manufacturing iPhones in India sooner than expected could further help the company expand its reach in the country.

This change can also lower the prices of the new iPhones in India, thus, persuading more people into buying them. For those who don’t know, Apple began producing iPhones in India in 2017 and makes the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13, and the iPhone SE in India. The iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 were also made in India.

Analyst JP Morgan (via TechCrunch) anticipates that Apple will start making more iPhones in India by 2025 and could produce 25% of the total iPhones in India. This will help it have lesser dependence on China, where currently, most of the production happens.

The “Made in India” iPhone 14 is expected to reach users in India soon. It is also expected to be shipped to the global markets. It remains to be seen if there’s a change in price post this. So, what are your thoughts on the iPhone 14 being made in India? Let us know in the comments below.