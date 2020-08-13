The iPhone 12’s timeline has been something of a roller coaster this year with multiple delays in production. Recently, Apple basically confirmed that the iPhone 12 will be delayed by a bit as well. Now, according to a new leak, the company will be launching the iPhone 12 almost a month late, in October.

The leak comes from Jon Prosser, who has been fairly accurate with his Apple leaks in the past. According to his sources, the iPhone 12 launch is currently set for October. The launch is expected to be held in the third week of the month, commencing October 12. He further adds that the devices will start shipping the same month as well, likely within a week of the launch. According to Prosser, the iPhone 12 Pro will see delays however, with pre-orders and shipments in November instead.

New, adjusted Apple dates! Apple Watch & iPad

– Via press release

– Week 37 w/c Sep 7 iPhone 12 event

– Week 42 w/c Oct 12 iPhone 12 devices

– Preorders week 42 w/c Oct 12

– Shipping week 43 w/c Oct 19 iPhone 12 Pro devices

– Preorder and shipping in Nov (no exact date yet) — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 12, 2020

Moreover, his tweet claims that the Cupertino giant will launch the new Apple Watch and iPad in September, probably via a press release instead of an entire event. It will certainly feel weird to not have an iPhone event in September. However, this year has been nothing if not weird. Also, if Apple does launch the Apple Watch and iPad via a press release, the iPhone 12 launch event might just be more concise than it usually is, which I personally think is great.

Anyway, before you go blocking your calendars, there are two important notices to give. First, Prosser himself says that these dates may change because of the staggered release for the iPhone 12 series. And second, this is, at the end of the day, a leak, so it’s best taken with a pinch of salt.