Apple Introduces iOS 17.1 for All; Here’s What’s New!

After much anticipation, Apple has finally released the new iOS 17.1 update for all. The new iteration of iOS 17 does bring in a few new features as opposed to the last versions, which were focused on security patches and fixes. Check out the details below.

iOS 17.1: Features

iOS 17.1 updates AirDrop, which will now continue transferring a large file over the internet even when the device is out of the AirDrop range. The StandBy feature will now have new options when the display goes off. For those who don’t know, this feature is supported by the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the iPhones with the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality.

There’s a change for Apple Music too. The Favorites section can now include songs, albums, and playlists, which can be filtered out to view the one you desire. There will be song suggestions at the bottom of playlists, and the cover art collection will offer a new design with the option to change colors.

The update also includes a number of fixes. There are Crash Detection optimizations for the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15 series and the option to go for a particular album for the Photo Shuffle feature on the Lock screen. iOS 17.1 brings Home key support for Matter locks and enhanced reliability of Screen Time settings.

It fixes the issue, which resets the Significant Location privacy setting when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing a new one. It also solves the problem of the disappearance of callers’ names when there’s another call and the unresponsiveness of the keyboard. The issue, which doesn’t show the custom and paid ringtones as a text tone is also resolved. Plus, the display image persistence issue is fixed too.

While not mentioned in the update notes, the iOS 17.1 update also solves the iPhone 12 radiation issue in France.

Apple has also introduced the iPadOS 17.1, the watchOS 10.1 (with the Double-Tap feature), the Sonoma 14.1, and the tvOS 17.1 updates. All these updates are now available and can be downloaded via the Settings. Do let us know what you think of the new iOS 17.1 update in the comments below.