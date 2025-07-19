Home > News > Instagram Is Testing a New Auto-Scroll Feature for Chronic Reel Watchers

Instagram Is Testing a New Auto-Scroll Feature for Chronic Reel Watchers

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Showing the Instagram auto scroll feature on a mobile screen
In Short
  • Instagram is testing an auto-scroll feature that plays reels continuously without you even lifting a finger.
  • The feature can be enabled by tapping the 3-dots below the share icon, and then turning on the toggle for Auto-scroll.
  • It is available to a limited number of creators and users as of now, but could roll out for everyone very soon.

If mindlessly scrolling through reels ever felt tedious, Instagram has you covered. The platform is testing a new auto-scroll feature that plays reels continuously without requiring you to even lift your thumb or any other finger, for that matter.

As you would expect, the auto-scroll feature simply swipes up to play the next reel. If you want to rewatch the reel, you can scroll up again, but it will start playing the next one when it finishes again. The feature is disabled by default, but you can turn it on by pressing the 3-dots menu below the share icon, and enabling the Auto scroll toggle.

Also Read: Instagram Now Lets You Share Spotify Songs with Music in Stories
Turning on Instagram auto scroll option

The auto-scroll feature isn’t rolling out to everyone, as Instagram seems to be testing it with certain creators and a limited number of users, especially in India. Among the entire Beebom staff, only one member managed to enable the Auto-scroll toggle on their Instagram account.

While this new auto-scroll feature is a minor addition, it has bigger implications, especially for users who already spend a good chunk of time doom-scrolling reels. It takes away the control users had while swiping up manually, and makes it easier to lose track of time and watch more Instagram Reels than the user intended.

That said, while there is no confirmed timeline for when the auto-scroll feature will arrive for everyone, we can expect it to drop anytime soon.

Related Articles
Instagram and TikTok Are Coming to Your TV Screens
Anshuman Jain Jun 27, 2025
Instagram Might Be Getting X’s Most Popular Feature
Anshuman Jain Jun 18, 2025
Meta AI and Instagram Edits Can Now Help You Edit Videos
Anshuman Jain Jun 13, 2025
You Can Now Share Your Spotify Songs on Instagram Notes
Anshuman Jain Jun 13, 2025
#Tags
#Instagram#featured

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...