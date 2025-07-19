Instagram Is Testing a New Auto-Scroll Feature for Chronic Reel Watchers

If mindlessly scrolling through reels ever felt tedious, Instagram has you covered. The platform is testing a new auto-scroll feature that plays reels continuously without requiring you to even lift your thumb or any other finger, for that matter.

As you would expect, the auto-scroll feature simply swipes up to play the next reel. If you want to rewatch the reel, you can scroll up again, but it will start playing the next one when it finishes again. The feature is disabled by default, but you can turn it on by pressing the 3-dots menu below the share icon, and enabling the Auto scroll toggle.

The auto-scroll feature isn’t rolling out to everyone, as Instagram seems to be testing it with certain creators and a limited number of users, especially in India. Among the entire Beebom staff, only one member managed to enable the Auto-scroll toggle on their Instagram account.

While this new auto-scroll feature is a minor addition, it has bigger implications, especially for users who already spend a good chunk of time doom-scrolling reels. It takes away the control users had while swiping up manually, and makes it easier to lose track of time and watch more Instagram Reels than the user intended.

That said, while there is no confirmed timeline for when the auto-scroll feature will arrive for everyone, we can expect it to drop anytime soon.