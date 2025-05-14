Instagram Edits Takes on CapCut with Its Own Beat Editing Feature

Meta and other competing social media platforms have left no stone unturned ever since the dwindling state of TikTok and its sister apps by parent company ByteDance has become apparent to U.S. users at the start of this year. Instagram introduced Edits, their answer to CapCut, and now they are borrowing its most popular feature — Beat editing.

In a new Creators post on Threads, Instagram announced a new Beat Markers editing feature for the Edits app, along with a host of other improvements. Beat editing automatically creates beat markers on the editing timeline, letting you match your audio, transitions, captions, or cuts perfectly synced to the rhythm of the song.

Along with beat editing, the new update for Instagram Edits also brings preset animations along with a host of visual changes, which you can apply to your Reels. These include effects like shaky camera recording, a change in color saturation, and more that you can try out in the app yourself. As of now, I haven’t received these new features on my version of the app.

Apart from these changes, the app also added much-needed features last week. Like captions, animated texts, transitions, the ability to choose frame rate for your timeline, and filters. All these were missing in the initial launch of the app when I tried it out myself.

With Instagram bringing all these features to their platform, it begs whether Edits will take over CapCut? Especially since the latter’s future is unsure in the States. Would you switch to Edits, if CapCut gets banned in the region, or are you making the switch before that happens? Let us know in the comments below.