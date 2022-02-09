Instagram Will Now Make It Easier to Bulk Delete Posts, Reels, Comments, and More

Instagram began testing a “Your Activity” section last year to enable you to manage your content from one place. This feature is now being rolled out to everyone. The “Your Activity” section will allow you to delete past comments, likes, posts, and more with ease. Here are all the details about this feature.

Now Manage Your Activity on Instagram with Ease

The Your Activity section, which resides in your profile’s menu option, will let you bulk delete posts, comments, likes, Stories, Reels, IGTV, and story sticker reactions. You can also easily archive multiple posts, stories, IGTV, and Reels with ease. We’re rolling out ‘Your Activity,’ a new experience for people to see and manage their IG activity in one place. People can bulk manage (delete, archive) their content (posts, stories, IGTV and Reels), their interactions (comments, likes, story sticker reactions, etc.) and more.— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) February 8, 2022

This section will also let you look for your posts and interactions with others’ content (comments, likes, and stories replies) and sort them out by date. Other perks include the ability to see recently deleted and archived posts, search history, and visited links, all from a single place.

Plus, you will be able to see the time spent on the Instagram app. Currently, the “Your Activity” section on the app lets you track the time you have spent on the app while checking out the links you have visited. Following, the new update, all your activities can be managed via this section making things a lot smoother and easier for you.

You can access this feature by heading to your Instagram profile -> horizontal three-line menu in the top right corner -> Your Activity option.

In addition to this, Instagram has announced a few more changes as an ode to the Safer Internet Day. Firstly, it has started rolling out the Security Checkup to everyone. This feature was introduced last year for you to keep your Instagram account safe, especially if you are at the risk of being hacked.

Instagram also allows you to get more information if your posted content is removed by Instagram. The app now also has a new “Account Status” section to know if any of your posts are removed or see if your account will be disabled. Additionally, you will be able to request a review in case you feel Instagram wrongly removed your post.

Another Instagram feature that might come in handy for many users is the ability to let your friend confirm your identity if you lose access to your account. More details on this will be revealed soon.