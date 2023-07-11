Infinix Introduces Its WebOS QLED TV, Starting at Rs 10,999

Infinix has launched its new W1 TV series in India. This one includes the new QLED TV coming with WebOS (usually seen on LG smart TVs), support for up to a 4K resolution, and more. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Infinix W1 Series TV: Specs and Features

The new Infinix W1 series TV comes in two screen sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. Both have a frameless design and are QLED in nature. While the 32-inch model comes with an HD resolution and a 90% NTSC wide color gamut, the 43-inch one supports 4K and a 94% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. There’s support for HDR10 and 4K upscaling too.

The new TV is powered by the quad-core RealTek processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. There’s also support for a Game Dashboard, which results in an improved gaming experience.

WebOS is meant to provide an easy-to-use and navigate UI and includes a Home Dashboard for access to features like smart home device controls, monitor device status, settings adjustments, and more. There’s access to a plethora of apps, including, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple Music, Apple TV, and more. It is also compatible with Apple AirPlay and Apple Home.

The TV comes equipped with dual 20W speakers with support for Dolby Audio and six sound modes. The connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 RF input, 1 AV input, 1 Headphone jack, and more.

Additionally, the 43-inch 4K TV comes with a Magic Remote, which includes an air mouse, wheel control, and universal control for easier navigation. The 32-inch model has a generic IR remote control.

Price and Availability

The Infinix W1 series TV is priced at Rs 10,999 (32-inch) and Rs 20,999 (43-inch) and both of them appear like a pretty good deal if you are looking for an affordable TV option. These will be available via Flipkart, starting August 2.