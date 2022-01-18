Infinix INBook X2 with 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs, Webcam with Dual-LED Lights Launched

After releasing its InBook X1 laptop in India last month, Infinix has launched its next-gen laptop under the INBook X-series, dubbed the INBook X2, today. It is a premium-looking thin-and-light notebook and comes with 10th-Gen Intel Core processors, a modest battery, and a dual-LED flash for the webcam. Yeah, you heard that right. LED flash for the webcam. Read on to learn about Infinix’s latest laptop.

Infinix INBook X2: Key Specs and Features

Starting with the design, the Infinix INBook X2 comes with an aluminum alloy chassis, a dual-tone brushed metal design, and weighs just over a kilogram (1.24Kg). It is only 14.8mm thick, making it a great notebook to carry around in a backpack. It looks exactly like the first-gen INBook, which launched in India recently.

The device sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS LCD screen with 4.7mm bezels and a peak brightness of 300 nits. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports 100% sRGB. Hence, it is a decent display to view content and play some casual games. There is also a 720p HD camera at the front along with two LED flashlights to enhance picture quality during video calls or online classes, which is unique for a laptop.

Under the hood, the INBook X2 comes in three CPU configurations – an Intel Core i3-1005G1 model, an Intel Core i5-1035G1 model, and an Intel Core i7-1065G7 variant. While the i3 and the i5 models come with Intel’s UHD Graphics, the highest-end i7 model features Intel Iris Plus G7 (up to 64EU) graphics. The CPU can be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD. The components are backed by a 50Wh battery that promises 9 hours of battery life on a single charge with regular usage.

As for connectivity, the INBook X2 features a USB-C port with support for 45W PD charging and a secondary display, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. The device also supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.1.

Other than these, the Infinix INBook X2 comes with a full-size backlit keyboard and a multi-touch-supported trackpad. There is also a dual-speaker setup with support for DTS audio processing to deliver an immersive audio experience. It runs Windows 11 Home out of the box and comes in an array of colors, including blue, green, red, and grey.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the INBook X2, it starts from $399 (~Rs 29,700) for the base i3 variant and goes up to $649 (~Rs 48,350) for the top-tier Intel Core i7 model. The device will be initially available in Egypt, Indonesia, and Thailand from January 22, before launching in other markets. There is currently no word on whether the company plans to launch this laptop in India or not. So, return back for more information on this front.