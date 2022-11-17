After the EU, India to Soon Adopt USB-C as a Standard

After a lot of debate around the matter, the EU finally passed the law to mandate USB-C by 2024. Now, India might be following the trail and is soon expected to make USB-C a standard for smartphones and more devices. Have a look at the details.

USB-C to Soon Become Mandatory in India

The Government of India and a few agencies recently held a meeting of the Central Inter-Ministerial Task Force to discuss standardizing charging ports of electronic devices in India. The meeting, chaired by Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of India’s Department of Consumer Affairs, discussed making USB-C a standard.

USB-C might soon become a standard of charging for devices like mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. A uniform charging port could also be adopted for feature phones, earbuds, and smartwatches.

The idea is to limit the production of e-waste and help people save money for there will be a single charger for most gadgets. Adopting one charging port for devices is expected to be examined by the Ministry of Environment Forrest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to see what difference it makes. It is also suggested that the ‘common charger’ might be rolled out in a phased manner so that adoption is easy.

Whenever this happens, we expect all brands to eventually adopt this. While it might not be a big change for Android OEMs given that a majority of them already use USB-C, it might be a pain for Apple. Although, Apple has already confirmed that it will comply with the EU law, so, we expect the same treatment for the Indian law too.

That said, there’s no word on when India plans to make USB-C a standard and we await more details on this. As for the EU law, it requires all phones to get the USB Type-C port by 2024 and expects the same for laptops by 2026.

So, what do you think about India adopting USB-C as a common charging solution for all? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.