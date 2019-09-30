After unveiling its Android 10-based custom Android skin, EMUI 10, at its developer conference in China last month, Huawei announced that the new software will be rolled out to a number of its Huawei and Honor smartphones, starting with the P30-series. Now, the company has announced the rollout timeline for 33 Huawei and Honor devices that will be part of the EMUI 10 beta program. The company also said it will add more devices to the list in the days ahead.

Huawei opened up beta testing for the Android 10-based EMUI 10 update on the P30 series earlier this month in China before opening it for users in India just last week. While the P30 and P30 Pro will be the first Huawei devices to be updated to EMUI 10 (stable) in November, the company is also planning to roll out the beta version to a bunch of other devices, including the Mate 20 series, including the Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 RS, Mate 20 X (4G) and Mate 20 RS Porsche in late October.

You can take a look below for a full list of devices confirmed to be part of the beta program.

Open Beta

Huawei P30 / P30 Pro (Already rolling out)

Huawei Mate 20 Series (Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X (4G), Mate 20 RS Porsche (Late October)

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20, Honor Magic 2 (Late October)

Huawei Enjoy 8s, P Smart+ 2019 (Mid November)

Honor 10 Youth Edition, Honor 20i (Mid November)

Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate RS Porsche Design (Late November)

Closed Beta