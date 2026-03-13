Google Maps Gets Gemini-Powered “Ask Maps” and Immersive Navigation View

Google Maps is finally getting some Gemini love, as the app now features an “Ask Maps” mode. It lets you ask complex questions in natural language and get particular results based on that. The app is also getting an updated “Immersive Navigation” mode with 3D buildings, real-world imagery, road details, and improved voice guidance onboard.

Find Your Way Easily with the Gemini and Ask Maps

The new Ask Maps lets users ask complex queries in natural language. You can ask things like “My phone is dying — where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?” or “Is there a public tennis court with lights on that I can play at tonight?”. Google Maps will then bring up the best suggestions for you, even planning out an entire route on its own.

Image Credit: Google

It can even plan an entire trip with a simple voice prompt like, “I’m headed to the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and Coral Dunes — any recommended stops along the way?”. Google Maps will then plan the route and show you directions along with the ETA for each stop. It can even plan out an entire itinerary based on millions of user reviews on Google Maps.

The feature is personalized to each user. So, it will only show curated results based on your preferences. For example, when you ask, “My friends are coming from Midtown East to meet me after work. Any spots with a cozy aesthetic and a table for 4 at 7 tonight?”. Ask Maps already knows you like vegan restaurants and finds convenient midway spots with vegan options”, according to Google’s blog post.

Ask Maps is rolling out for Android and iOS, and will first arrive for users in the U.S. and India.

Experience a New Way to Commute with Google Maps

Google Maps is also introducing a new “Immersive Navigation” view. This is quite similar to Apple Maps, as it will show you a 3D representation of buildings, roads, sidewalks, and other real-world surroundings. The app will also give drivers a broader view of the route and transparent buildings to see where they are going or navigate a complex turn.

Image Credit: Google

Users will also get a more natural-sounding voice guide that will make it easy to navigate through complicated roundabouts and exits. Moreover, the app will also inform you about the tradeoffs of taking an alternate route, as well as real-time traffic updates using data from Google Maps and Waze.

It can even help you find parking spots near your destination with Street View and highlight the building entrance to make sure you are in the right spot to park your vehicle. Google Maps Immersive View will start rolling out in the U.S. on Android, iOS, and CarPlay devices soon.