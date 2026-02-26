Google is Rolling Out Nano Banana 2 on Gemini

Last year in August, Google launched the impressive Nano Banana image generation model based on Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. Right after, the Nano Banana Pro model (derived from Gemini 3 Pro Image) was introduced in November. It went viral with its highly accurate editing and consistency. Today, Google is rolling out Nano Banana 2 based on the new Gemini 3.1 Flash Image model.

Nano Banana 2 is Built on Gemini 3.1 Flash Image

While Google is yet to officially announce the new Nano Banana 2 model at the time of writing, it’s already rolling out inside the Gemini app and you can try it right away. The Nano Banana 2 model can generate incredibly detailed AI images, and you can quickly iterate and edit photos, thanks to its low latency and cost.

In my quick testing, Nano Banana 2 generated a 2816 x 1536 landscape image, which is around 2.8K resolution, above QHD and below 4K. It also seems to have gotten better at prompt adherence and text handling. Nano Banana 2 is also much faster and cheaper than Nano Banana Pro, which is state-of-the-art at AI image generation and editing.

Nano Banana 2 is rolling out on Gemini for all users for free. Simply open the Gemini app and choose Create image under Tools to start using Nano Banana 2.