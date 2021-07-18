Minecraft became one of the most popular sandbox games in the market since its release almost a decade ago. It has a vast community of players, including casual and professional gamers, who use their creative skills to the fullest in the block-based building game. But, if you didn’t already know, players need to pay up a hefty sum to play the game and explore the Minecraft universe. So today, we will tell you a way to play Minecraft for free.

Now, keep in mind that the Minecraft free edition is pretty limited, and you can play it on your web browser. So, with that out of the way, let’s get into the steps on how you can play Minecraft for free.

How to Play Minecraft for Free

Open a web browser of your choice on your PC or laptop.

Go to the URL bar and type classic.minecraft.net or go to this link.

The website will open, asking you to input a username of your choice.

Enter your preferred username and click the “Start” button. Before you do that, copy the game link to invite 9 other friends to join your Minecraft universe.

Now, you will be able to play Minecraft right in your web browser. Use the WASD keys to move around, left-click to mine blocks or place new blocks, right-click to toggle between the two and the numeric keys, or the scroll wheel to select the material of the building blocks.

So, the web browser version of the game is actually Minecraft Classic that was released way back in 2010. It is essentially an early version of the game that only lets you use 32 blocks to create and build something new.

Unfortunately, there is no save option available in this version. So, once you exit the game and close your browser or the tab, you will lose all of your progress. Moreover, there are no mobs or other elements present in the standard version of the game. The original bugs and glitches that were there in the classic game also exist in this version.

So, as you can imagine, it is nothing close to all the other versions such as Minecraft Dungeon of the Minecraft Java Edition. However, it might give you an idea about how this building game works and whether you would like to play the game or not.

To learn more about Minecraft, you can head over to the game’s official website.