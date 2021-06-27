The popular world-building game Minecraft has been a playground for environment artists and creators to build intricate structures and even full-scale cities. We have seen professional Minecraft builders create entire cities with various structures within the game. Now, an enthusiast has taken up the responsibility to build a 1:1 model of our entire planet in Minecraft.

The project is called “Build the Earth” and was started by PippenFTS. The creator has been working on the project since last year and has been building 1:1 models of significant natural creations like Mount Everest, the Grand Canyon, and other such places inside the Minecraft world to eventually build a 1:1 model of the entire Earth within the game.

Coming to the technicalities, the Minecraft artist uses custom mod packs for Minecraft, namely the Cubic Chunks mod and the Terra 1-to-1 mod, to build the 1:1 models. These mods enable the creator to break the 250-meter vertical height limit in Minecraft by virtually changing the shape of the building blocks in the game to 16 x 16 x 16 cube. This enables infinite build depth in both (up and down) vertical directions.

With the help of these mods, PippenFTS has been building models of various structures to fill the eventual 1:1 model of the Earth in Minecraft. Moreover, the project is a collaborative effort and even you can contribute to it by submitting your creations via the official website of the project.

In fact, many Minecraft builders have created models of real-world buildings and structures to contribute to the project. Recently, a creator named DanielTNC built a 1:1 model of India’s Taj Mahal, while another contributor built the daily headquarters of Apple located in Hong Kong.

You can check out the official YouTube channel of PippenFTS to check out the 1:1 models of various buildings, structures, cities, and even continents in Minecraft. To know more about the “Build the Earth” project, you can watch the introductory video attached right below.