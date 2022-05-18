You Can Now Play Angry Birds in Minecraft; Get the Angry Birds x Minecraft DLC

With the players focused on the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 update, the community wasn’t expecting anything else in the meantime. But that doesn’t stop the team behind Minecraft from gifting us something amazing. This time, they are bringing us an unexpected but super fun crossover between Angry Birds and Minecraft. Both of these games have been fan favorites for years, and their fame isn’t going anywhere any time soon. So, if you already own a copy of Minecraft, you can just hop in and start playing Angry Birds today. And yes, it’s nothing like anything you have played before.

Minecraft: Angry Bird DLC

In the Angry Birds DLC for Minecraft, the core concept of the game remains the same. The pigs have stolen the eggs and are building structures to guide them. To counter them, you have to play as one of the birds to recuse eggs and put an end to the pigs’ desires. Other than the iconic pigs, the popular birds, including Red, Chuck, and Bomb, are also making an entry into Minecraft with this DLC.

But all of the game’s items, as well as our main characters, are themed in the style of Minecraft. They now have blocky shapes and pixelated textures, which takes the gameplay a step away from traditional slingshot titles.

Play Angry Birds in First Person

While we are talking about breaking away from the normal, this DLC uses this opportunity to give us a unique first-person Angry Birds experience. Instead of being a mere observer, it’s now you in the slingshot, and you have to take the aim with pig structures right in front of you. So you might have to polish your aim even if you have existing slinging experience in your pocket.

This refreshed slingshot experience is part of the classic game mode for Angry Birds x Minecraft DLC. You can play it if you like level-wise upgradation and casual gaming. However, for some serious gameplay, you have to enter the Mission Mode.

Combat in Angry Birds x Minecraft DLC

In the mission game mode, you have to fight enemies using the birds’ special abilities in a variety of environments and against unique pigs. Each new area comes with its own challenges, and you have to rescue kidnapped members of your flock instead of saving eggs. And unlike regular Angry Birds, this mode is slingshot free. Your birds go to the places manually instead of getting thrown upon their enemies.

The end result is refreshing third-person freestyle gameplay that is entertaining and fun. Moreover, you can even discover some unique bird abilities and areas that have never been a part of any other Angry Birds games before.

How to Get Angry Birds DLC in Minecraft

Just like other major crossovers, Minecraft’s Angry Bird mode is only limited to the players on the Bedrock edition. Java edition players will have to rely on the best Minecraft mods to get something similar. But don’t let it disappoint you, as this DLC offers you enough to make a temporary switch to the Bedrock edition.

Beyond the new game modes, the Angry Birds for Minecraft consists of 6 new characters, 10 unique skins, and an Angry Birds Character Creator item. And the best part is that you can get it all right away. The Angry Birds x Minecraft is available on the Minecraft Marketplace right now. To get it, you have to head over to the marketplace and purchase the DLC. It costs 1340 Minecoins, which are around 8 USD at the current exchange rate.

This DLC costs slightly more than most custom adventure maps in Minecraft‘s marketplace, but are the unique game modes enough to justify it? And are you getting Angry Birds x Minecraft DLC? Tell us in the comments!