How to Get Bard AI in Google Search Results

Google Bard, the fierce competitor to ChatGPT alongside Microsoft Bing Chat is an AI chatbot that packs a lot of features. We previously discussed the best features of Google Bard. And you can even try out Google Bard right now if you wish. However, there are users who don’t want to keep logging into the Bard website and want to see responses right beside Google Search results. If you’re part of the group who feel the same and want to get a taste of Google’s upcoming Generative AI feature, let me show you how to see Google Bard AI responses right in your search engine.

Step 1: Get Bard for Search Engines

The first thing we need to do is install a handy Chrome extension called Bard for Search Engines. This is what will make it possible for us to use Bard while not actually being on the chat page. We have already seen a similar functionality for ChatGPT, where you can install a ChatGPT Chrome extension to see answers next to Google search results. That said, here’s how to get Bard AI in search:

Head over to the Bard for Search Engines Chrome extension link.

Once there, click on the “Add to Chrome button” and the extension will be installed immediately.

Step 2: Sign in to Google Bard

While the extension is now active, it won’t work without an account that has access to Bard. So, you need to log into Bard with your Google account. Here’s how to go about it:

In your preferred browser, visit the Google Bard website and click on the “Sign In” button, and enter your credentials.

Now wait until the main chat appears. You don’t need to type anything out or change any settings. Once you’re on the main page, simply close the tab.

Step 3: Use Bard AI Right Inside Google Search

With everything set up, it’s time to begin using Bard AI right alongside the search results.

Head on over to google.com and just type in your query.

Once you see the results, take a look at the right sidebar to see Google Bard’s response.

And it’s as easy as that. Just like the main chat, the extension displays the exact messages Bard displays to the user. So instead of just asking it for content, you can even have a simple chat and still expect answers. While not fully supported in other Chromium-based browsers, the “Bard for search engines” extension is still an excellent way to use Bard right in Google search.