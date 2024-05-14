Home > News > House of the Dragon Season 2 New Trailer Is Here

House of the Dragon Season 2 New Trailer Is Here

Anmol Sachdeva
comment Comments 0
House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer
Image Courtesy: HBO

Much anticipated HBO Original House of The Dragon has dropped a final trailer for the upcoming season 2. The new trailer shows the House Targaryen and the House Hightower preparing for the war. The story begins after the death of Rhaenyra’s second son Lucerys at the hands of Aemond Targaryen. The House Black will visit the King’s Landing looking forward to taking revenge while Rhaenyra will claim the throne. We see Prince Daemon, fully armored, mounting his dragon Caraxes into the battle.

The new House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer does not reveal anything major. We already know that in this season we will see an intense Dragon battle between Prince Aemond Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen. King Aegon Targaryen is seen saying “Fuck Dignity, I want revenge”. The intensity with which the dialogue is delivered sets the tone for the brutal battle and conspiracy that will be between the two houses.

Related Articles
Dune Part 2 OTT and Digital Release Date Confirmed
Shashank Shakya May 14, 2024
One Piece: What is Dr. Vegapunk’s Message?
Ajith Kumar May 14, 2024

Toward the end of the HoTD season 2 trailer, we see Rhaenyra say “War is coming and neither of us may win.” House of the Dragon season 2 releases on June 16, 2024, on Max. Episodes will be dropped on a weekly basis, with the finale releasing on August 04, 2024.

#Tags
#house of the dragon

Anmol Sachdeva

With 6 years of experience as a writer and editor in the tech media industry, Anmol is an enigmatic savant in all kinds of tech. He loves to scour internet for new information. When not conjuring words, Anmol can be found watching Manchester United matches or glued to his MacBook watching re-runs of his favorite TV shows for upteenth time.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply