House of the Dragon Season 2 New Trailer Is Here

Much anticipated HBO Original House of The Dragon has dropped a final trailer for the upcoming season 2. The new trailer shows the House Targaryen and the House Hightower preparing for the war. The story begins after the death of Rhaenyra’s second son Lucerys at the hands of Aemond Targaryen. The House Black will visit the King’s Landing looking forward to taking revenge while Rhaenyra will claim the throne. We see Prince Daemon, fully armored, mounting his dragon Caraxes into the battle.

The new House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer does not reveal anything major. We already know that in this season we will see an intense Dragon battle between Prince Aemond Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen. King Aegon Targaryen is seen saying “Fuck Dignity, I want revenge”. The intensity with which the dialogue is delivered sets the tone for the brutal battle and conspiracy that will be between the two houses.

Toward the end of the HoTD season 2 trailer, we see Rhaenyra say “War is coming and neither of us may win.” House of the Dragon season 2 releases on June 16, 2024, on Max. Episodes will be dropped on a weekly basis, with the finale releasing on August 04, 2024.