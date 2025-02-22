Honkai Star Rail Teases Two New Characters in Tribbie’s Latest Trailer

We are only a week away from the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.1, which will feature Tribbie as the new 5-star playable character in the first half of the banners. As is the tradition, Honkai Star Rail has revealed Tribbie’s back story with a ton of details about the first demi-god of Amphoreus who started the flame-chasing journey for the other Chrysos Heirs. In the trailer, all the Chrysos Heirs we already know about make an appearance, however, it also reveals two new previously unreleased characters by Hoyoverse.

Two New HSR Characters Revealed in Tribbie’s Trailer

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

The two characters revealed in the trailer are likely Chrysos Heirs’ who are yet to appear in the story. According to the prophecy, there are supposed to be 12 demi-gods, each taking the coreflame of one titan. So far, only 8 Chrysos Heirs have been revealed by Hoyoverse, with the remaining four kept shrouded in the first Amphoreus trailer. Two of these characters have now made an appearance in the recent trailer of Tribbie’s back story.

One of the characters has dark hair and is shown playing a violin, while the other has white or grey hair. What’s more interesting are the comments made by Tribios when each of these new characters is shown in the trailer.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

For the character who is shown playing the violin, Tribios mentions that ‘Some will discard their humanity.’ During this moment, the trailer shows the new character alongside Aglaea and Cipher. Aglaea has already been shown as someone who can be ruthless when needed and Cipher is expected to be someone with nefarious connections as well. This might mean that the new character is also ruthless or doesn’t shy away from getting their hands dirty. Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

Now, when the grey-haired character is shown, Tribios mentions ‘Some will bury time itself’, which then changes the panel to an ominous eye. I have a feeling this character will be highly important later down the line in Amphoreus.

So, that’s about it. Share your thoughts on the two new HSR characters shown in the Tribios trailer. Don’t forget to add your theories in the comment section.