Mr. Reca May Finally Become Playable in Honkai Star Rail, Leaks Reveal

Mr. Reca made his first appearance in Honkai Star Rail 2.6. He acted as the professor at Paperfold University and helped the Trailblazer and Rappa in fighting Dr. Primitive’s subordinates in Penacony. Although we have only seen Mr. Reca officially in HSR 2.6, his playable character leaks have been around since version 2.3. Since then he has been leaked to feature in multiple versions, each time disappointing players. However, we might finally see Mr. Reca in action as a playable character in Amphoreus.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse/Honkai Star Rail (screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

A recent leak via UncleGreekMilk posted on Reddit as Questionable, has revealed that Mr. Reca will release in HSR 3.3. The leak also mentions that Mr. Reca is already complete and Hoyoverse is only waiting for a suitable time to release him. Previous leaks have revealed that Mr. Reca will be a 4-star Remembrance character. Now, whether this leak is trustworthy or not is debatable.

Mr. Reca is a Memokeeper of the Garden of Recollection, like Black Swan, so his appearance in Amphoreus is not that far-fetched. As a renowned movie director, it is very much possible that Mr. Reca is planning to record the events of Amphoreus. However, HSR 3.3 is expected to be very important for the Amphoreus storyline. So, if Mr. Reca does feature in version 3.3, it would mean that he has some big part to play in the Amphoreus storyline.

Personally, I would recommend you take this information with a bit of salt as we have already seen Mr. Reca release leaks not ending up being accurate before. If he does feature in version 3.3, you will need a ton of Stellar Jades to get him. So, check out HSR codes and redeem them to get free Stellar Jades.

