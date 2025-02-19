Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 3.1 Stellar Jade Count Leaked

Honkai Star Rail 3.1 will continue the Amphoreus trailblazing mission from version 3.0, featuring multiple new areas, two new 5-star characters, multiple new events, and a new game mode for Divergent Universe. With the version update only a few weeks away, a recent leak reveals the upcoming Stellar Jade count for Honkai Star Rail 3.1. The leaked Stellar Jade count will definitely make a lot of players happy as the upcoming 3.1 banners are stacked with good characters. Here is the leaked HSR 3.1 stellar jade count.

Total Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 3.1 Stellar Jade Count

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

According to the leak via nivskisl posted on Reddit, free-to-play players can expect around 13, 690 Stellar Jades, 20 Star Rail Premium Passes, and 23 Star Rail passes. Express Supply Pass players will obtain an extra 3780 Stellar Jades and paid Nameless Glory players can earn an extra 680 Stellar Jades and 4 Star Rail Premium passes on top of it. This brings the total to 18,150 Stellar Jades, 23 Star Rail Passes, and 24 Star Rail Premium Passes in HSR 3.1, which is equivalent to 160 gacha pulls. Here is the complete breakdown of the Stellar Jade count for HSR 3.1:

Daily Training — 2520 Stellar Jades

— 2520 Stellar Jades Gift of Odyssey — 10 Star Rail Premium Passes

— 10 Star Rail Premium Passes Shop Reset — 10 Star Rail Premium Passes, 10 Star Rail Passes

— 10 Star Rail Premium Passes, 10 Star Rail Passes Maintenance — 600 Stellar Jades

— 600 Stellar Jades Weekly Simulated Universe Rewards — 1350 Stellar Jades, 6 Star Rail Passes

— 1350 Stellar Jades, 6 Star Rail Passes Tidal Bounty — 150 Stellar Jades

— 150 Stellar Jades 3.1 Missions — 400 Stellar Jades

— 400 Stellar Jades 3.1 Character Showcase — 80 Stellar Jades

— 80 Stellar Jades 3.2 Livestream — 300 Stellar Jades

— 300 Stellar Jades New Achievements — 355 Stellar Jades

— 355 Stellar Jades Redemption Codes — 100 Stellar Jades

— 100 Stellar Jades Nameless Gift (free) — 5 Star Rail Passes

— 5 Star Rail Passes 3.1 Map Exploration — 500 Stellar Jades

— 500 Stellar Jades The Awoo Firm Event — 1150 Stellar Jades

— 1150 Stellar Jades Holy City Appraisals Event — 500 Stellar Jades

— 500 Stellar Jades Memory of Chaos + Pure Fiction + Apocalyptic Shadow — 2400 Stellar Jades

— 2400 Stellar Jades New Divergent Universe Game Mode — 3500 Stellar Jades, 2 Star Rail Passes

— 3500 Stellar Jades, 2 Star Rail Passes 3.1 As I’ve Written — 140 Stellar Jades

— 140 Stellar Jades Express Supply Pass (Paid) — 3780 Stellar Jades

— 3780 Stellar Jades Nameless Glory (Paid) — 680 Stellar Jades, 4 Star Rail Premium Passes

This is great because the version HSR 3.1 banners will feature Tribbie and Mydei, who are both very strong characters. If you want more Stellar Jades, then take a look at our HSR codes list to earn free rewards.

So, that’s it. Now you know the Stellar Jade count for Honkai Star Rail 3.1. If you have any questions or simply want to share your excitement for version 3.1, use the comment section below.