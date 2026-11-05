Honkai Nexus Anima Final Closed Beta Signups Announced

Hoyoverse has announced the Final Closed test for Honkai Nexus Anima. That means that the game is at its final stretch of refinements before the full release in Spring 2027. The Honkai Nexus Anima Final Closed Beta will start on November 25, 2026, on PC, Android, and iOS.

How to Signup for Honkai Nexus Anima Final Closed Beta

Players can now apply for the Honkai Nexus Anima Final Closed Beta. You can check our Honkai Nexus Anima impressions from the last closed beta test to know what to expect from the game. Here is how you can sign up:

First, head to the official Honkai Nexus Anima website.

Click on the Join the Test option.

Log in with your Hoyoverse account.

Click on the Join the Test option.

Fill out the questionnaire to register for the Final Closed Beta.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

With the registration complete, you will have to wait for the official confirmation from Hoyoverse. If you are selected for the Final Closed Beta test, you will get a confirmation email with steps to download the game.

Wait until the Final Closed Beta starts, and if you still don’t get a confirmation email, you will know that your registration was not approved.

What’s New in the Honkai Nexus Anima Final Closed Beta?

In the Honkai Nexus Anima Final Closed Beta, players will take the role of Animaster and set out from the town of Ilia on a new adventure. According to the developers, this test would feature more captivating stories and provide a richer experience of the game.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

This time, Anima’s in their Chromatic forms will also be introduced, along with more Juvenile Anima. Alongside all that, the combat is also getting an upgrade. Sadly, we don’t have many details on the combat update yet, so stay tuned for more details. Overall, Hoyoverse’s creature-catching adventure is surely looking better than ever before.

Are you excited for Honkai Nexus Anima’s release? Let us know in the comments section below.