First Look: Honkai Star Rail Anime Teased in Hoyo x MAPPA Trailer

Honkai Star Rail 4.2 livestream just ended, and it revealed everything about the 3rd anniversary version. The upcoming update is packed with content, adding three new characters. With emotions running high already, Hoyoverse decided to drop a bombshell at the very end, teasing the Honkai Star Rail anime for the first time.

Honkai Star Rail x MAPPA Animation Concept Trailer — “Death in the Afternoon” Revealed

At the very end of the Honkai Star Rail 4.2 livestream, which revealed the HSR 4.2 banners, we get to see a new trailer for Honkai Star Rail anime. The new trailer was collaborated with the famous animation studio Mappa. They are well known for outstanding work on Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, Chainsaw Man, and Vinland Saga, to name a few.

The animation concept trailer ‘Death in the Afternoon’ focused primarily on the Stellaron Hunters, while also briefly showcasing a few of the other popular HSR characters. However, one face was unfamiliar, and players are speculating that it is none other than the infamous Elio, leader of the Stellaron Hunters.

The trailer is named as an animation concept trailer between Honkai Star Rail and Mappa. Although it doesn’t explicitly mention an upcoming Honkai Star Rail anime, that is what Hoyoverse is likely implying. This is definitely a teaser to what the HSR anime would look like or the story it will follow. And Stellaron Hunters are likely going to be at the center of it all.

Honkai Star Rail Mappa Trailer Just Teased Elio

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Honkai Star Rail)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Honkai Star Rail)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Honkai Star Rail)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Honkai Star Rail)

The mysterious figure revealed in the new anime teaser is likely Elio, and Honkai Star Rail players are going mad about it. If true, this is the first face reveal for Elio, who was thought to be a black cat for the longest time. Only after Honkai Star Rail 3.8 lore drop did we realize that Elio is actually a person and not one of the black cats.

The figure who is expected to be Elio features white hair and is shown wearing a neon striped dress. What drew everyone’s attention to him was his eye, which included names of every Aeon, including Akivili, Nanook, and Lan. That is exactly what we expect from Elio, someone who can see the fates of everyone. Now, Elio’s appearance is strikingly similar to Gojo Satoru, one of the infamous characters from Jujutsu Kaisen. With Mappa doing the animations, the community has already started making memes about Gojo’s revival in Honkai Star Rail.

The Genshin Impact anime is also in development and expected to be released in 2026, with Ufotable spearheading the project. Now, with Mappa working on the Honkai Star Rail anime, Hoyoverse has two anime heavyweights under their belt. Is Zenless Zone Zero next?

With Petit Planet on the horizon, Hoyoverse keeps entering multiple new genres. Is anime their next target? Let us know what you think about HSR anime down in the comments section.