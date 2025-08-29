Honkai: Nexus Anima Announced, Closed Beta Applications Now Open

Hoyoverse is the king of gacha games, and they are now adding another new title set in the Honkai universe to their ever-increasing game lineup. Honkai: Nexus Anima is the latest game announced by Hoyoverse today, and it features Pokemon-style characters. The title brings some old faces from the Honkaiverse, so Star Rail and Impact 3rd players should get ready to try it out. We’ve received a teaser trailer and closed beta details for Honkai: Nexus Anima.

Honkai: Nexus Anima Trailer and Closed Beta Test Announced

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

The trailer for Honkai: Nexus Anima has been shared by Hoyoverse, featuring 4 minutes of in-game footage. It is a creature-collector adventure strategy game, and part of the Honkai series. The game will also feature both characters and Animas for players to obtain.

Every character seems to come with an exclusive Anima, while others would be obtainable in the world. The Animas can also be mounted, acting as a travel companion, which looks really cool. The trailer also shows cute interactive features with the Animas, like riding a seesaw with them.

Players will have to complete missions and use their Animas in strategic battles. Every Anima has a trait and aspect, alongside unique abilities. Correctly lining up your Animas will likely dictate the combat in Honkai: Nexus Anima. Moreover, the game will feature two Honkaiverse old faces at launch: Blade from Star Rail and Kiana from Impact 3rd.

Applications for the Nexus Anima closed beta test have also opened. So, if you want to test out the game and be part of its early development, you should apply for it by following our Honkai: Nexus Anima closed beta guide. Registrations will only be open till September 12, 2025, so apply right away.

So, does the gameplay look exciting to you? Are you interested in playing Honkai: Nexus Anima? Do let us know in the comments section below.