Since the popularity of the micro-blogging site, Twitter, users have been demanding a simple edit button to edit those annoying typos. However, Twitter has been strictly against the addition of the “edit” button to the social media platform. However, now things might change as Twitter said that we “can have an edit button”. But, there’s a cheeky yet useful condition that we have to comply with.

Recently, the official twitter handle of the company shared a tweet (below) that states, and I quote, “You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask”.

You can have an edit button when everyone wears a mask — Twitter (@Twitter) July 2, 2020

After the above post, the company emphasized on the “everyone” part with another dedicated tweet (below) that was shared about two hours after the initial one.

everyone means EVERYONE https://t.co/nJh5qMV0us — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) July 2, 2020

Now, we already know that Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey has confirmed that it is highly unlikely that Twitter will get an “edit” button. Even popular television personality, Kim Kardashian West has reportedly personally asked the CEO to add it. However, Dorsey, till now, has stuck to his guns.

“We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back. We wanted to preserve that vibe that feeling, in the early days,”, says Jack.

However, since governments started to open up countries from lockdowns, many people are seen to continue to live a normal life, i.e., living without a mask. So, now the social media company believes that the “edit” button might encourage users to cover their faces to prevent the spread of the disease.

And moreover, there is no official confirmation other than these two tweets that the button is really coming to the platform. For all we know, this is just a desperate call to people to be safe amidst the COVID crisis.

Do you really think that Twitter will add the “edit” button if everyone complies with the condition? Let us know down in the comments.