Stephen Root Confirms His GTA 6 Role as Brian Heder: “You’re Gonna See Me in There”

GTA 6 fans, we finally have our first official confirmation from an actor in Rockstar’s upcoming game. Speaking to AP News at the BAFTA TV Tea Party, Stephen Root revealed that he plays Brian Heder, the veteran drug smuggler and one of GTA 6’s primary characters.

When AP News asked Root about his involvement in GTA 6, he confirmed his role, saying, “You’re gonna see me in there.” Root went on to explain that fans recognized him as Brian Heder in GTA 6’s second trailer thanks to his iconic voice work as Bill Dauterive and Buck Strickland on the animated series King of the Hill:

“It’s coming out November 19, from the latest that I know of. But I think from the first rollout of GTA that they [Rockstar] were doing, maybe almost a year ago, they had my character in there. And there were too many people that knew me from King of the Hill and my voice,” Root told AP News.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The GTA 6 Brian Heder actor then spoke about his excitement for Rockstar’s upcoming open-world game, saying, “I’m so happy to be involved with it. It’s an amazing thing to look at“. We last saw Brian in GTA 6’s Extended Look on Netflix nearly three weeks ago, having a heartfelt conversation with one of GTA 6’s main protagonists, Jason Duval.

Stephen Root is currently up for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for playing Wyck Crawford in Apple TV’s horror-comedy series Widow’s Bay. With an actor of his caliber joining GTA 6, Brian will definitely be a standout character.

Rockstar’s official GTA 6 website describes Brian Heder as a drug smuggler operating in the Leonida Keys who appears to mentor Jason. That said, are you excited for Root’s performance as Brian in GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.