GTA 6 Collector’s Edition Box Allegedly Leaks With a Disc Slot

Rockstar may not be providing a disc for GTA 6’s physical edition, but a new leak suggests otherwise. According to images shared by a Unique Services Group Mexico worker, a GTA 6 Collector’s Edition is in the cards. The supposed employee shared two images of a huge black box with the writing “Vice City: Leonida” on top and the game’s logo on its side.

The worker, Alexi098, on X shared two images of the alleged boxes and wrote that the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition box is even bigger than a PlayStation 5 box. As per his post, the box has several sections with a circular slot inside where “a disc could fit.”, implying that Rockstar is saving GTA 6’s true physical version with the Collector’s Edition.

Image Credit: X/@Alexi098

Also Read: Everything New Revealed in GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look

He says he worked on the Collector’s Edition packaging for a month and captured the images during his tenure. However, this could be fake, but we wouldn’t put it past Rockstar to announce a Collector’s Edition in the coming months, even though GTA 6 pre-orders already went live back in June.

The employee also mentioned the infamous leaker, CyberLeek, who previously released multiple GTA 6 gameplay leaks, and said he’s risking his X account by posting these images. PlayStation announced a GTA 6 PS5 limited edition controller last week, so it’s clear Rockstar isn’t done marketing GTA 6, especially when it comes to physical promotional assets.

However, if what the USG Mexico employee says is true, then locking a physical disc behind the Collector’s Edition would undoubtedly anger many fans. This wouldn’t be the first time either, as Rockstar has already locked multiple in-game features behind the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

The funniest part is that Red Dead Redemption 2’s Collector’s Box didn’t include either a physical or a digital copy of the game, so Rockstar potentially shifting gears to offer a disc with the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition sounds almost too good to be true, albeit they should’ve done it with the base edition.