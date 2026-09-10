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GTA 6 Collector’s Edition Box Allegedly Leaks With a Disc Slot

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 Ultimate Edition Lucia screenshot with the possible Collector's Edition by her side.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • A possible USG Mexico worker has shared images of the alleged GTA 6 Collector's Edition on X.
  • The worker claims the box has several compartments, including a circular slot where "a disc could fit".
  • The leaked images showcase a giant black box with the title "Vice City: Leonida" on top and the official GTA 6 logo on its sides.
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Rockstar may not be providing a disc for GTA 6’s physical edition, but a new leak suggests otherwise. According to images shared by a Unique Services Group Mexico worker, a GTA 6 Collector’s Edition is in the cards. The supposed employee shared two images of a huge black box with the writing “Vice City: Leonida” on top and the game’s logo on its side.

The worker, Alexi098, on X shared two images of the alleged boxes and wrote that the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition box is even bigger than a PlayStation 5 box. As per his post, the box has several sections with a circular slot inside where “a disc could fit.”, implying that Rockstar is saving GTA 6’s true physical version with the Collector’s Edition.

Leaked GTA 6 Collector's Edition images.
Image Credit: X/@Alexi098
Also Read: Everything New Revealed in GTA 6 Netflix Extended Look

He says he worked on the Collector’s Edition packaging for a month and captured the images during his tenure. However, this could be fake, but we wouldn’t put it past Rockstar to announce a Collector’s Edition in the coming months, even though GTA 6 pre-orders already went live back in June.

The employee also mentioned the infamous leaker, CyberLeek, who previously released multiple GTA 6 gameplay leaks, and said he’s risking his X account by posting these images. PlayStation announced a GTA 6 PS5 limited edition controller last week, so it’s clear Rockstar isn’t done marketing GTA 6, especially when it comes to physical promotional assets.

However, if what the USG Mexico employee says is true, then locking a physical disc behind the Collector’s Edition would undoubtedly anger many fans. This wouldn’t be the first time either, as Rockstar has already locked multiple in-game features behind the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

The funniest part is that Red Dead Redemption 2’s Collector’s Box didn’t include either a physical or a digital copy of the game, so Rockstar potentially shifting gears to offer a disc with the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition sounds almost too good to be true, albeit they should’ve done it with the base edition.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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