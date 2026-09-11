Rockstar Calls GTA 6 One of Its “Most Guarded Secrets” as New Details Emerge

GTA 6 Online speculation has been running for almost as long as we’ve been waiting for the game itself. Rockstar has practically revealed nothing about GTA 6’s multiplayer or its online component in either of the trailers or even the extended look. Now the speculation has gained more credibility as GTA 6 Online has been revealed in Rockstar’s own tribunal filings as one of the company’s “most guarded secrets.”

Rockstar’s Employment Tribunal Case Reveals Crucial GTA 6 Online Info

According to new documents from Rockstar Games’ ongoing employment tribunal in Glasgow, the company considered an “online 32-player format” for GTA 6 to be “one of the most closely guarded secrets”. The revelation provides fresh evidence that Rockstar was indeed testing or developing 32-player online multiplayer sessions for GTA 6, although the documents do not confirm that the same format will be available when Grand Theft Auto VI launches.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The details for the same emerged as the tribunal began on September 10, 2026. The case itself concerns 34 former Rockstar employees who were dismissed in 2025 after the company discovered discussions about confidential info being leaked on a private Discord server operated by the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB).

According to Rockstar’s filings shared online, employees in a channel known as “Room C” were discussing confidential game features, including the 32-player online format. The company also raised concerns that info from the server could be accessed by hundreds of people, including former employees, competitors or journalists.

The company also said that “Guarding the secrets of the unique gameplay and design are akin to Apple protecting the iPhone or Coke protecting its formula.”

Rockstar Head of Publishing Jennifer Kolbe is among the key witnesses in the case. In her evidence, she described seeing employees share info about online player numbers for a confidential project as “extraordinarily alarming.”

The 32-player figure itself isn’t completely new. Earlier tribunal documents had already revealed discussions among Rockstar employees about organizing large 32-player testing sessions, leading to speculation that GTA 6 Online could eventually support the same player count. The latest filings, however, could go a step further by explicitly describing an “online 32-player format” as a highly confidential feature.

That still isn’t confirmation of the final GTA 6 Online lobby size. Rockstar could have been testing 32-player sessions during development before changing its plans. For now, the filings only establish such a format was being tested or discussed internally.

Meanwhile, the tribunal remains a battle over why the employees were dismissed. Rockstar argues that the workers breached confidentiality terms, while the IWGB and former Rockstar employees allege the dismissals were connected to union-busting and amounted to unlawful blacklisting.

With the tribunal expected to continue until October 16, we could learn even more about Rockstar’s secretive GTA 6 development process before the game launches on November 19. For a company that has kept GTA 6 Online almost completely under wraps, its own court case is proving to be an unexpectedly generous source of info.