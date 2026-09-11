GTA 6 Leak Drama Has Somehow Reached a Real Nudist Resort in Florida

CyberLeek’s reign as the GTA 6 leaker might be over after Rockstar officially showcased the game in GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix, but some people haven’t had their fill. New reports claim that some fans have tracked down the real-life Florida nudist resort featured in the GTA 6 nudist town leak, and unfortunately, haven’t stopped there.

GTA 6 Fans Are Flooding the Real-Life Nudist Resort with Fake Reviews

While unconfirmed, fans have discovered that the nudist town located in Port Gellhorn (as seen in the leaks) on the GTA 6 map, Leonida, might be a recreation of the Cypress Cove Nudist Resort in Kissimmee, Florida, and it’s quite a nice place.

However, multiple users are leaving fake five-star reviews on the resort’s Google page, mentioning the GTA 6 leaks. If you filter the reviews from “Most Helpful” to “Most Recent”, you’ll notice flocks of users referencing Jason‘s massacre at the nudist town, as seen in the leaks.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

A user named For Neb has given the resort a five-star rating with a GTA 6 reference, saying, “Will be trying to book a reservation on Nov. 19th. I will be playing GTA 6 for 3 days straight while nude in my RV.”

Another user named Evan Burger commented, “Jason Duval?”, and the name was enough to escalate the situation. The owner of Cypress Cove Nudist Resort has spoken out, confirming that some users are demanding money to remove their reviews. Here’s what he had to say:

These reviews appear to be part of a coordinated series of fabricated posts using GTA VI references and attaching them to our actual business. They were then followed by a request that we PAY MONEY to have the reviews changed or removed. We will not pay. We will not negotiate.”

The owner also assured real customers that these reviews didn’t represent the “genuine guest experience” at the resort. Of course, these fake reviews are tarnishing the nudist resort’s reputation, since real reviews say it’s a really nice place.

On the other hand, it’s still pretty bizarre how GTA 6 fans scoped out this random nudist resort from the string of GTA 6 leaks. We know the GTA 6 community has some detectives, but this is frankly unhinged. That said, what do you think of this entire GTA 6 debacle? Let us know in the comments section below.