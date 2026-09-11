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GTA 6’s DualSense Controllers Are Already Being Scalped at 2x Price

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Lucia getting her nails done in a salon in GTA 6 with the limited-edition GTA 6 DualSense controller beside her.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Scalpers are already reselling GTA 6's limited-time DualSense PS5 controllers before their November 19 release.
  • The white one is being listed for around $200, while the black one is a little lower, priced at $140 to $150.
  • PlayStation's official MSRP for the GTA 6 PS5 controllers is $84.99.
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It hasn’t even been a full day since pre-orders for GTA 6’s limited-edition DualSense controller went live, and scalpers are already out in full force. The controllers are still months away from their November 19 launch, but that hasn’t stopped resellers from swooping in and listing them for well above Sony’s $84.99 price.

PlayStation revealed the two GTA 6 limited-edition controllers last week at the September 2026 State of Play, both priced at $84.99, but obviously, scalpers aren’t settling for anything less than $140.

On eBay, some listings are going for upwards of $200, double the controller’s original price and the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition. Some GTA 6 DualSense scalpers on eBay are even posting purchase confirmation screenshots to convince people that these absurd prices are worth paying for GTA 6 DualSense controllers.

GTA 6 DualSense controllers scalpers listing on eBay.
Image Credit: eBay

We’ve seen this happen before, too. Marvel’s Wolverine DualSense controllers and PS5 plates sparked the same scalping frenzy last month, with some resellers asking well over the $84.99 retail price before the controllers even launched.

Also Read: GTA 6 Marketing Deal Approved by Miami Beach Despite Heated Debate Over Rockstar’s Game

What’s more absurd than the scalper prices for the GTA 6 DualSense controllers is that people are actually paying above MSRP to get their hands on one. GTA 6 releases on November 19, so there’s still a little over two months left. PlayStation might restock them in the coming weeks, but since it’s GTA 6 and it’s limited-edition, no one’s bothered to wait.

Scalpers are particularly eyeing the white variant, since the black version is still available on official Sony channels like PlayStation Direct. However, that’s not to say scalpers have given up on the black variant, as multiple listings are available on eBay, priced at $140-$150.

With an alleged GTA 6 Collector’s Edition leak making rounds online, we can only imagine how much scalpers will charge for it. That said, have you pre-ordered the GTA 6 DualSense controllers? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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