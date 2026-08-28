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GTA 6 Has a Taxi App That Lets You Fast Travel Around Leonida

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
GTA 6 characters riding in a car
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • GTA 6 will include a new in-game taxi app called Ryde Me.
  • Players can fast travel between various locations on the map using the Ryde Me app.
  • Players can now have conversations with other passengers while sharing a taxi ride.
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GTA 6 is confirmed to introduce Ryde Me, a new in-game taxi app. Players can use the taxi app to fast travel between various locations around Vice City on the GTA 6 map, according to new GTA 6 previews.

Since Grand Theft Auto 3, Rockstar Games has stuck with a taxi-based fast travel system. Players have been able to call a taxi, lock a destination, and even pay extra to skip the taxi journey and get the fast-travel experience in older GTA games.

Fast forward to now, Rockstar Games is introducing an in-game Taxi app called Ryde Me (a parody of Uber or Lyft) for the first time in the history of a Grand Theft Auto game. The in-game phone in GTA 6 does more than you might expect and now comes with the Ryde Me app pre-installed.

Jason and Lucia in a yellow car in GTA 6 gameplay
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The latest previews have confirmed that players can fast travel in GTA 6 using the Ryde Me taxi app. However, the exact details of how players can book a taxi through the app, including whether they will need to spend some extra cash to skip straight to their destination, have yet to be revealed.

Interestingly, players can now have conversations with passengers who are sharing a taxi ride with them. These conversations can go on until the end of the ride if you wish. This suggests that there could be some kind of carpooling feature in the Ryde Me taxi app.

We will have to wait a little longer to learn more details about GTA 6’s fast travel feature. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the new GTA 6 Ryde Me taxi app in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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