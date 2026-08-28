GTA 6 Has a Taxi App That Lets You Fast Travel Around Leonida

GTA 6 is confirmed to introduce Ryde Me, a new in-game taxi app. Players can use the taxi app to fast travel between various locations around Vice City on the GTA 6 map, according to new GTA 6 previews.

Since Grand Theft Auto 3, Rockstar Games has stuck with a taxi-based fast travel system. Players have been able to call a taxi, lock a destination, and even pay extra to skip the taxi journey and get the fast-travel experience in older GTA games.

Fast forward to now, Rockstar Games is introducing an in-game Taxi app called Ryde Me (a parody of Uber or Lyft) for the first time in the history of a Grand Theft Auto game. The in-game phone in GTA 6 does more than you might expect and now comes with the Ryde Me app pre-installed.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The latest previews have confirmed that players can fast travel in GTA 6 using the Ryde Me taxi app. However, the exact details of how players can book a taxi through the app, including whether they will need to spend some extra cash to skip straight to their destination, have yet to be revealed.

Interestingly, players can now have conversations with passengers who are sharing a taxi ride with them. These conversations can go on until the end of the ride if you wish. This suggests that there could be some kind of carpooling feature in the Ryde Me taxi app.

We will have to wait a little longer to learn more details about GTA 6’s fast travel feature. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the new GTA 6 Ryde Me taxi app in the comments below.