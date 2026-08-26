GTA 6 Devs Admit to Putting ‘Unprecedented Pressure’ on Themselves to Surpass GTA 5

Rockstar has opened up about the immense pressure they’re facing with GTA 6’s November release. It’s obviously the biggest entertainment release of the decade, so naturally, tensions are at an all-time high.

While this has always been an unspoken reality, the GTA 6 devs finally acknowledged the pressure to surpass GTA 5 in the Autumn 2026 issue of DAZED magazine.

Speaking to DAZED magazine, Rob Nelson, head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, admitted there’s “unprecedented pressure” to follow up on the sky-high expectations set by Grand Theft Auto 5, ahead of GTA 6’s Extended Look on Netflix tomorrow.

“I don’t know that any amount of external pressure could compare with the pressure we put on ourselves as a team,” the GTA 6 dev mentioned, on the daunting challenge of exceeding GTA 5’s expectations and developing the holy grail of gaming.

It is a lot of pressure internally and externally, but that pressure is ultimately a privilege we know we are fortunate to have. All we want to do is deliver for our audience.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

This isn’t the first time the publisher has spoken about the development pressure for GTA 6. Today, Rockstar addressed GTA 6 leaks and confirmed that the game is nearing completion. However, in the same post, they also acknowledged the intense pressure they’re facing with the upcoming title.

Also Read: How to Watch GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix and YouTube

Here’s what they said in their recent statement on X: “It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve.”

After delivering and raising the bar for open-world gaming with Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s understandable that Rockstar is feeling the pressure, especially with the recent GTA 6 leaks running rampant online.

All the pressure built up over the past 13 years has ultimately led to tomorrow’s official reveal. If the leaks are anything to go by, then Rockstar’s relentless development could finally pay off.