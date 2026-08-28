GTA 6 Lets You Call In Jason or Lucia for Heists When You Need Them

There’s a ton of new things revealed in the GTA 6 Extended Look, revealing what Rockstar Games has been working on for the last 13 years. It turns out that aside from switching between the two GTA 6 protagonists, you can ‘summon‘ them if needed.

This is a unique new mechanic, as it allows both Lucia and Jason to come together when a mission or a scenario calls for it.

IGN’s preview also confirmed the same. When playing as either GTA 6 protagonist, you can choose to call in the other using your mobile phone. You will be able to do this through text or a call.

That said, we don’t know how long it would take for your counterpart to arrive at the scene. Given how vast the GTA 6 map is, it could take Lucia or Jason a few minutes to arrive. We suspect it won’t be too long, as it will break the flow of gameplay and keep you waiting to do a mission.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games (via YouTube/ TGG)

Beyond open-world exploration, you can take on ‘jobs’ as partners in crime. You may need or want to summon the other protagonist in GTA 6 to you before accepting the task. This adds more depth when taking on jobs such as robberies or heists.

We also see in the GTA 6 Extended Look that there are benefits to having both protagonists working in tandem. Lucia can be seen robbing the store, while Jason gets the getaway vehicle ready and comes around the front. Perhaps you could summon your partner to take a trip to the nudist town in GTA 6 together.

That said, we are not entirely sure if you will be able to summon either protagonist during combat situations in the open world. Given the scenario you’re in, it may not be viable, but it’s nice to know your partner has your back at all times.