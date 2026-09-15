GTA 6’s Music Lineup Is Getting Stacked as More Artists Drop Cryptic Teasers

As we approach Take-Two’s shareholders’ meeting on September 17, more artists are dropping cryptic social media teasers hinting at potential GTA 6 collaborations, and that includes the following:

Future

Morgan Wallen

Keith Richards

Ariel & Paco Amoroso

Raul Alenjandro

After Travis Scott’s GTA 6 tease, all the above-mentioned artists have joined in on the GTA 6 collab galore. Let’s begin with Future’s GTA 6 collab tease on Instagram, featuring a purple Invetero Coquette with the Leonida State nameplate “VCE BBY”, but it has no caption.

Morgan Wallen’s post on X includes a pool ladder with a couple of seats nearby. On the other hand, The Rolling Stones co-founder posted an image of an Igauna on Instagram.

Image Credit: Instagram/@freebandz, X/@MorganWallen & Instagram/@officialkeef

Meanwhile, the popular Argentine rap duo Ariel (CA7RIEL) & Paco Amoroso posted promotional material of a yacht on X. Lastly, Puerto Rican singer Raul Alenjandro revealed an image of an inflatable pink flamingo swimming ring on Instagram, tagging Rockstar titles in the caption.

All posts share GTA 6’s cover art style, which implies that these are promotional images for marketing the upcoming title. The multiple GTA 6 collab teases could hint at their appearance on the GTA 6 radio stations, or they could be part of a larger promotional push, similar to Rockstar’s GTA 6 marketing in Miami.

Many players believe these high-profile artists are working on new songs for Rockstar’s upcoming title, which could explain their cryptic social media posts. The GTA 6-inspired art style could also suggest that Rockstar will give each artist a character poster in a similar style, as Spanish content creator El Rubius received.

Rockstar has previously included Future and Raul Alejandro on past GTA games, but the remaining artists will be collaborating for the first time with GTA 6. That said, what do you make of the multiple artists teasing a GTA 6 collab? Let us know!