Spotify Begins Promoting GTA 6 Artists with Billboards in New York and Los Angeles

Spotify, the popular music streaming service, is promoting GTA 6 artists with eye-catching billboards in New York and Los Angeles. Spotify’s official X account shared images of the newly installed billboards featuring the latest GTA 6 artworks across the US earlier today.

In case you didn’t know, Travis Scott first teased a GTA 6 collab in a cryptic Instagram post a day ago. Following Travis Scott, various music artists, including Future, Morgan Wallen, Keith Richards, and more, began posting more new GTA 6 artworks on social media, hinting at potential GTA 6 collaborations with Rockstar Games.

A day after the GTA 6 artists began teasing collaboration with Rockstar Games, Spotify has launched a GTA 6 billboard campaign across the US. The music streaming giant has put up various billboards featuring the latest GTA 6 artwork (shared by music artists) in New York and Los Angeles.

Image Credit: Spotify (via X/@Spotify)

Following Rockstar’s collaboration with Netflix for the GTA 6 Extended Look, the company has now teamed up with Spotify for GTA 6’s marketing campaign. This new collaboration has fans excited, with many now theorizing that the Spotify app could be integrated into the GTA 6 game. This would allow players to listen to their own playlists while driving their favorite car in GTA 6.

This may seem far-fetched, but some fans are even ready to get a Spotify subscription solely for GTA 6. “Tomorrow the guys announce a subscription just to listen to your playlist in GTA 6, and there’ll be people buying it (including me),” one fan commented.

If music artists release exclusive GTA 6 songs in the near future, Spotify will likely promote them on its platform as part of its collaboration with Rockstar Games. We will have to wait to find out what the partnership between Rockstar Games and Spotify means for GTA fans.

On the other hand, GTA 6’s marketing deal has finally been approved by Miami Beach. So, you can look forward to seeing more GTA 6 ads on private beach equipment. That said, let us know your thoughts about the Rockstar x Spotify collab in the comments below.