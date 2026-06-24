New GTA 6 Graphics Settings Leak Hints at Quality and 60 FPS Performance Modes on PS5

GTA 6 pre-orders are set to go live tomorrow, and the entire gaming community is hyped. With little time left, new info about the game has slowly started to trickle out. A new leak has come forward, and it reveals the game’s graphics settings. Media Markt’s latest posting has revealed the GTA 6 graphics settings in one of their FAQs.

GTA 6 Graphics Modes and Controller Features Leaked in Polish Store Listing

Media Markt is a well-known retail company in Europe. The GTA 6 FAQ section of the Polish website mentions two graphics settings for consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S: Performance Mode and Quality Mode. With the GTA 6 pre-order start date set for tomorrow, this small detail has caught everyone’s attention.

GTA VI on next-generation consoles offers two graphical modes to choose from (Performance and Quality), the use of the DualSense controller (PS5) for realistic haptic feedback, and lightning-fast loading screens thanks to the power of SSDs.

Now, it can just be a filler detail and can be changed when the pre-orders or official details are live. However, the mention of graphics modes in the FAQ section does give it more credibility. At the same time, it’s well worth noting that most console games these days have the two graphics settings, Performance and Quality, so it won’t be out of the ordinary for GTA 6 to have the same settings as well.

Image Credit: GTA 6/Rockstar

However, many gamers are genuinely concerned about GTA 6’s performance. Since Rockstar’s last major release, Red Dead Redemption 2, is still locked at 30 FPS on a console like the PS5, players are hoping that won’t be the case for GTA 6 and instead want the game to run at a full 60 FPS on performance mode, just like GTA 5.

Although GTA 5 was truly one of the most optimized games of all time, it might not hold for the return to Vice City. GTA 6 is expected to be twice the size in both length and content. Keeping this in mind, fans are also worried that it might not give the same performance, even though Rockstar’s track record has been pretty solid. Hopefully, with the GTA 6 trailer 3 also expected to be announced with the pre-orders, Rockstar will reveal the game’s console performance stats as well.

There is also a chance of the GTA 6 trailer 3 never dropping, with rumors of a potential gameplay reveal instead. I personally would love to see some gameplay, which will also give us a view of the game’s performance. In terms of graphics, the latest Vice City Skyline reveal has set the bar high.

So, what do you think about the two graphics modes revealed for GTA 6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.