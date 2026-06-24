Home > News > New GTA 6 Graphics Settings Leak Hints at Quality and 60 FPS Performance Modes on PS5

New GTA 6 Graphics Settings Leak Hints at Quality and 60 FPS Performance Modes on PS5

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Comments 0
GTA 6 Graphics Settings leak
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Media Markt's latest FAQ has potentially leaked GTA 6's graphics settings.
  • The FAQ mentions that GTA 6 will have Performance and Quality modes.
  • These can just be filler details, which may change after the official pre-orders are live.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

GTA 6 pre-orders are set to go live tomorrow, and the entire gaming community is hyped. With little time left, new info about the game has slowly started to trickle out. A new leak has come forward, and it reveals the game’s graphics settings. Media Markt’s latest posting has revealed the GTA 6 graphics settings in one of their FAQs.

GTA 6 Graphics Modes and Controller Features Leaked in Polish Store Listing

Media Markt is a well-known retail company in Europe. The GTA 6 FAQ section of the Polish website mentions two graphics settings for consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S: Performance Mode and Quality Mode. With the GTA 6 pre-order start date set for tomorrow, this small detail has caught everyone’s attention.

 GTA VI on next-generation consoles offers two graphical modes to choose from (Performance and Quality), the use of the DualSense controller (PS5) for realistic haptic feedback, and lightning-fast loading screens thanks to the power of SSDs.

Now, it can just be a filler detail and can be changed when the pre-orders or official details are live. However, the mention of graphics modes in the FAQ section does give it more credibility. At the same time, it’s well worth noting that most console games these days have the two graphics settings, Performance and Quality, so it won’t be out of the ordinary for GTA 6 to have the same settings as well.

GTA 6 VICE City Shot
Image Credit: GTA 6/Rockstar

However, many gamers are genuinely concerned about GTA 6’s performance. Since Rockstar’s last major release, Red Dead Redemption 2, is still locked at 30 FPS on a console like the PS5, players are hoping that won’t be the case for GTA 6 and instead want the game to run at a full 60 FPS on performance mode, just like GTA 5.

Although GTA 5 was truly one of the most optimized games of all time, it might not hold for the return to Vice City. GTA 6 is expected to be twice the size in both length and content. Keeping this in mind, fans are also worried that it might not give the same performance, even though Rockstar’s track record has been pretty solid. Hopefully, with the GTA 6 trailer 3 also expected to be announced with the pre-orders, Rockstar will reveal the game’s console performance stats as well.

There is also a chance of the GTA 6 trailer 3 never dropping, with rumors of a potential gameplay reveal instead. I personally would love to see some gameplay, which will also give us a view of the game’s performance. In terms of graphics, the latest Vice City Skyline reveal has set the bar high.

So, what do you think about the two graphics modes revealed for GTA 6? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Related Articles
GTA 6’s Biggest Heist Yet Isn’t in the Game – It’s a Scam Targeting Fans
Sanmay Chakrabarti Jun 22, 2026
I’m Hyped for GTA 6 Too, But the Game Will Never Meet Our Expectations
Bipradeep Biswas Jun 23, 2026
All GTA Cover Girls in the History of the Series: From GTA 1 to GTA 6
Ishan Adhikary Jun 19, 2026
GTA 6 Cover Art Breakdown: We Analyze Every Panel, Every Clue, and Every Detail
Ishan Adhikary Jun 19, 2026
#Tags
#GTA#featured
Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...