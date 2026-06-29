GTA 6 Could Run at 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X, But Not at Launch

With the hype for GTA 6 reaching a fever pitch, many players are wondering if the game will break the 30 FPS tradition on consoles. A recent report relating to the GTA 6 graphics modes suggests that while a 60 FPS Performance Mode is in development for the game, there’s a chance it will not be available at launch.

During a recent episode of the Polish gaming podcast Rock and Borys, the hosts suggested that Rockstar is developing two graphics modes for GTA 6: a Quality Mode and a Performance Mode. While this in itself is great news, especially for PlayStation gamers, the hosts also suggested that the 60 FPS mode is not currently a certainty at launch.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Explaining why Rockstar has not revealed the two graphics modes for GTA 6, Borys stated: “From what I’ve learned, they don’t yet have 100% certainty whether the 60 FPS mode will actually be there at launch. There’s a possibility that it might arrive in a later patch. They’re working on it, but as I was told, it will most likely be there at launch, though it’s still, you know, there’s some serious crunch happening there.”

Additionally, the hosts revealed the current status of GTA 6 on the Xbox Series S, indicating that it is currently targeting only 30 FPS. The source behind the information revealed by Rock and Borys has been right about the recently revealed Witcher 3 expansion. This means it is likely that they are also correct about Rockstar pushing the performance mode to a later patch rather than having it be available at launch.

While the existence of these modes has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games so far, it would align with common AAA practices for current-gen releases. However, since GTA 6 is set to be such a technically demanding title, it is recommended that players remain cautious regarding the two graphics modes at launch. Additionally, a retail listing for GTA 6 recently confirmed ray tracing support for the game, giving players something to look forward to regarding the title’s graphical fidelity.