Home > News > Travis Scott Teases GTA 6 Collab in Cryptic Instagram Post: “My Return to Game”

Travis Scott Teases GTA 6 Collab in Cryptic Instagram Post: “My Return to Game”

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
Travis Scott on a Late Night show (left), Travis Scott's instagram post teasing the GTA 6 collab (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Travis Scott has teased a potential GTA 6 collab by tagging Rockstar Games in his latest Instagram post.
  • The Instagram post features an image of a pole dancer’s heels, rendered in the same art style as the GTA 6 cover.
  • The caption also mentions “J... O. H.....,” which could potentially reference the Jack of Hearts strip club in GTA 6.
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Travis Scott is teasing a GTA 6 collaboration with his latest Instagram post, which features a picture of a pole dancer’s heels in the same art style as the GTA 6 cover. Alongside the picture, he wrote a cryptic caption, teasing the potential collab, and even tagged Rockstar Games at the bottom. Here’s what he wrote:

Phase 1. NOW IT’S TIME. MY RETURN TO GAME GOTTA COME WITH RAGE AND A LOT OF DANCING. LET’S RIDE. J… O. H….. to be continued. See y’all soon @rockstargames.

This could mean Rockstar plans to feature one of Travis Scott’s songs in GTA 6, or it could signal something much bigger, with Scott actively promoting the upcoming Rockstar release. J.O.H could refer to the Jack of Hearts strip club, run by Boobie Ike, one of the GTA 6 side characters. The dots in “J… O. H…..” line up perfectly with the strip club name.

Boobie Ike GTA 6 artwork
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

With speculation mounting over a potential GTA 6 Trailer 3 ahead of Take-Two’s shareholders meeting on September 17, 2026, this latest tease only adds fuel to the fire.

Rockstar could feature a song from Scott’s discography for the new trailer, since both the first and the second GTA 6 trailers used licensed music, featuring “Love is a Long Road” by Tom Petty and “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters, respectively. This wouldn’t be his first time appearing in a Rockstar title, as his music has already featured in previous GTA games.

GTA 5 featured Travis Scott’s “Upper Echelon” on the Radio Los Santos. Meanwhile, Rockstar later added “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”, “Hot (Remix), and “ZEZE” to GTA Online during specific content drops such as The Diamond Casino Heist and The Contract updates over the years.

That said, this Instagram post could hint at something bigger than a simple in-game radio station appearance in GTA 6. What do you think Travis Scott is teasing for GTA 6? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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