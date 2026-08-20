Home > News > GTA 6 Leaks Seemingly Wipe Over $2 Billion Off Take-Two’s Market Value

GTA 6 Leaks Seemingly Wipe Over $2 Billion Off Take-Two’s Market Value

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Take Two CEO with GTA 6 official key art in back
Image Credit: Take-Two / Rockstar Games
In Short
  • The Take-Two stock price has dropped following the latest GTA 6 leaks.
  • As a result, Take-Two has reportedly suffered more than $2.8 billion in losses in market cap.
  • Take-Two stock is slowly recovering at the time of writing, but more GTA 6 leaks could turn the tables.
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The latest GTA 6 leaks aren’t just taking a toll on fans who have been waiting to see some actual gameplay. They are seemingly affecting the stock price of Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two, as well. Just days after the GTA 6 leaks surfaced online, Take-Two’s stock price plummeted to $232, resulting in a nearly $2.8 billion loss in market cap.

Take-Two Shares Take a Hit as GTA 6 Leaks Cost Company $2 Billion

Ahead of the GTA 6 Extended Look arriving on Netflix next week, CyberLeeks, a leaker, has begun revealing major gameplay details about Rockstar’s most anticipated game release of 2026.

Starting August 18, the leaker began sharing leaks of various aspects of GTA 6’s gameplay; you can also check out all the new details we spotted in the leaked GTA 6 footage.

Coincidentally, Take-Two’s stock price, which stood at $248.13 prior to the leaks, plunged to as low as $232, according to Yahoo Finance data. Although Take-Two’s stock is slowly recovering (reaching $238.63 at the time of writing), the company has still suffered a $2.8 billion loss in market cap due to the unexpected drop in its share price.

Take-Two stock price drop
Image Credit: Yahoo Finance

Even for a company like Take-Two, which has a $44 billion market cap, that is a major financial setback.

Earlier this year, when the GTA 6 fake pre-order hype backfired, Take-Two’s stock price fell 4%. While there are always multiple factors behind a stock price drop, it can’t be denied that the ongoing wave of GTA 6 leaks has had a major impact on Take-Two’s stock.

Although we don’t know much about whether the GTA 6 Extended Look follows an episodic format or the show’s runtime, once it goes live on Netflix next week, Take-Two’s stock price could soar once again. But before that happens, more GTA 6 leaks are expected to come out, as it is believed that the leaker has a playable GTA 6 game build.

The fifth GTA 6 leak featuring plane gameplay, radio stations, and more hit the internet today, and the leaker shows no signs of quitting. Let’s wait and see whether Take-Two’s stock continues to take a hit if the leaker continues to reveal more gameplay in the coming days. On the other hand, some GTA fans are advising everyone that now is a good time to invest.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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