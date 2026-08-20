GTA 6 Leaks Seemingly Wipe Over $2 Billion Off Take-Two’s Market Value

The latest GTA 6 leaks aren’t just taking a toll on fans who have been waiting to see some actual gameplay. They are seemingly affecting the stock price of Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two, as well. Just days after the GTA 6 leaks surfaced online, Take-Two’s stock price plummeted to $232, resulting in a nearly $2.8 billion loss in market cap.

Take-Two Shares Take a Hit as GTA 6 Leaks Cost Company $2 Billion

Ahead of the GTA 6 Extended Look arriving on Netflix next week, CyberLeeks, a leaker, has begun revealing major gameplay details about Rockstar’s most anticipated game release of 2026.

Starting August 18, the leaker began sharing leaks of various aspects of GTA 6’s gameplay; you can also check out all the new details we spotted in the leaked GTA 6 footage.

Coincidentally, Take-Two’s stock price, which stood at $248.13 prior to the leaks, plunged to as low as $232, according to Yahoo Finance data. Although Take-Two’s stock is slowly recovering (reaching $238.63 at the time of writing), the company has still suffered a $2.8 billion loss in market cap due to the unexpected drop in its share price.

Image Credit: Yahoo Finance

Even for a company like Take-Two, which has a $44 billion market cap, that is a major financial setback.

Earlier this year, when the GTA 6 fake pre-order hype backfired, Take-Two’s stock price fell 4%. While there are always multiple factors behind a stock price drop, it can’t be denied that the ongoing wave of GTA 6 leaks has had a major impact on Take-Two’s stock.

Although we don’t know much about whether the GTA 6 Extended Look follows an episodic format or the show’s runtime, once it goes live on Netflix next week, Take-Two’s stock price could soar once again. But before that happens, more GTA 6 leaks are expected to come out, as it is believed that the leaker has a playable GTA 6 game build.

The fifth GTA 6 leak featuring plane gameplay, radio stations, and more hit the internet today, and the leaker shows no signs of quitting. Let’s wait and see whether Take-Two’s stock continues to take a hit if the leaker continues to reveal more gameplay in the coming days. On the other hand, some GTA fans are advising everyone that now is a good time to invest.