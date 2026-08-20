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GTA 6 Leaker Appears to Have a Game Build and Shows No Sign of Stopping

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
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Jason firing an AR in Vice City in a GTA 6 screenshot.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • The latest GTA 6 leak confirms that CyberLeek has access to a playable build of the game.
  • Towards the end of the new gameplay leak, Jason fires a rifle and spells out the word "LEEK" with the bullets.
  • The footage also shows Jason flying an airplane through the city while listening to GTA 6's radio stations.
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Yet again, CyberLeek has released a fifth GTA 6 leak, and this one definitely proves that either the leaker has a playable game build on their hands or has ties to someone with the development build.

The new GTA 6 leak shows Jason flying a Crop Duster from the Leonida Keys towards Vice City, vibing to a song titled “Overpowered” by Roisin Murphy on the Stockyard FM radio station.

However, the leak concludes with Jason firing a scoped rifle, one of the many GTA 6 weapons, at a small building and spelling out the word “LEEK” with the bullets. This unequivocally confirms that CyberLeek has a playable GTA 6 build or has a source for it.

Previously, the leaker hosted a poll on their website asking players which GTA 6 leak they’d want to see next. The “Plane (Day)” option won the poll, and voila, that’s exactly what the newest GTA 6 leak features.

Of course, the leak doesn’t stop there, as it also showcases major parts of the GTA 6 map, which is absolutely massive.

A Crop Duster flying through Leonida Keys, which is showcased in the newest GTA 6 build leak.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Now that we know the leaker has access to a GTA 6 game build, story spoilers might run rampant soon, as the leaker has no intention of stopping the leaks until Rockstar meets its three demands.

Yesterday, the leaker posted two major gameplay video clips. The third leak showcased GTA 6’s nighttime gameplay and other new systems such as a disarm mechanic. You can read about all the new things we spotted in GTA 6 gameplay leak in our compilation post.

On the other hand, the fourth leak featured GTA 6’s weapon wheel, a Taunt mechanic, and much more. Rockstar is still silent on the matter, preparing for GTA 6 Extended Look slated to debut on Netflix on August 27, 2026.

However, with the leaker possessing a playable GTA 6 build, things might become more disastrous if they start leaking story spoilers. A leaked GTA 6 radio song, Sports Car by Tate McRae, further reaffirmed that the GTA 6 build is incredibly recent, as the song was released last January.

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#Tags
#GTA 6#featured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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