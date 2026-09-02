GTA 6 Is Overhauling Gunplay with Free Aim, More Recoil, and Tactical Shooting

Rockstar is making major changes to GTA 6, including a more tactical gunplay system than in previous GTA games. Australian creator TGG has revealed new details about GTA 6’s gunplay and combat after a two-hour preview at Rockstar North with studio co-head Rob Nelson.

According to TGG’s preview analysis, GTA 6 will have auto-aim disabled by default, placing greater emphasis on free aiming while allowing players to adjust the aiming settings to their preference. Unlike in Red Dead Redemption 2, you will not be able to hold the left trigger and have Jason or Lucia automatically lock onto an NPC.

However, you can adjust aim stickiness via the game’s settings. Additionally, TGG also revealed that GTA 6’s weapons have significantly more recoil, kickback, and a crisper sound design than in Grand Theft Auto 5. For example, assault rifles require more controlled bursts and tap-firing for better precision due to the recoil.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Speaking of the gunplay, you also need to be careful with your exposed weapons when you’re free-roaming the GTA 6 map. On this topic, the Australian creator states that NPCs won’t mind if you have a long weapon on your back. However, if you aim the weapon at them, the situation will escalate, as they will try to flee or call the cops.

Shoulder switching also returns from Red Dead Redemption 2, giving you more control over your aim with Jason and Lucia, further refining GTA 6’s combat gameplay compared to the previous instalments. Jason and Lucia can also swap weapons if one of them runs out of ammo.

We saw plenty of Jason’s gunplay in the GTA 6 Extended Look, and it looked more tactical, fluid, and crisper than GTA 5’s gunplay. With GTA 6’s improved gore and dismemberment system, shooting will definitely be a highlight in the highly anticipated title.

So, what do you think about GTA 6 taking a more tactical approach to the gunplay? Tell us in the comments section below.