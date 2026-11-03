GTA 6 Hype Has Reached Concerning Levels as Fans Consider Giving Up Their Pets to Play Early

The hype and excitement around GTA 6 are undeniable, so much so that fans are willing to go to extreme lengths to play the game early. A new survey of 1,347 American gamers asking what fans would give up to play GTA 6 early revealed that many would give up their pets, among other things like social media and intimacy.

According to Unwind Media’s survey, published on October 15, 2026, around 7% of 1,347 players would give up their pets for a month to play GTA 6 before its November 19, 2026, release date. That figure rises to 13% among players who have already secured their GTA 6 pre-orders.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

The poll shows just how far some fans would go to play GTA 6 early, even if it means giving up their pets for a month. While that’s concerning, it’s perhaps not surprising given the hype surrounding the game. Hilariously, players can still pet virtual dogs, as seen in the GTA 6 Extended Look. And not all survey responses were quite as extreme.

In fact, the top 3 things players voted to give up to play GTA 6 a week early included dating apps (73%), social media (63%), alcohol (60%), and smoking (52%), and they all have pre-ordered the game, whether it’s the Standard or the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

Beyond giving up their pets, one in five sexually active GTA 6 fans said they’d give up intimacy to play the game early. Surprisingly, 25% of female respondents agreed, compared to 19% of male players. Speaking of relationships, here’s a wholesome statistic:

Around 53% of respondents plan to play GTA 6 with someone else, with female players leading at 71% compared to 39% of male players. Given that Rockstar built the story around Jason and Lucia’s relationship, it could be the perfect game for couples to enjoy together.

Furthermore, the range of activities in GTA 6 that players can enjoy together only strengthens this idea. That said, would you give up your pet to play GTA 6 early? Let us know.